Weekly Vista Obituaries for Oct. 13, 2021

Alice Joan Wright Mead

A memorial service for Alice Joan Wright Mead will be held at 11:15 a.m. Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, at the Mildred B. Cooper Memorial Chapel, 504 Memorial Drive, Bella Vista, AR 72714.

She died Sunday, March 8, 2020. She and her husband Paul were residents of Bella Vista since 1995.

Due to health concerns, the family is asking that only those who have been vaccinated against covid-19 attend the service. For our friends who have not yet been vaccinated, the family is grateful for your thoughts and memories during this celebration of her life.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mildred B. Cooper Memorial Chapel.

Tiffany Louise Pilkington

Tiffany Louise Pilkington, 48, of Bella Vista, Ark., died Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, at Mercy Medical Center in Bella Vista.

She was born Jan. 4, 1973, to Donald Pilkington, Sr. and Ellen (Foster) Pilkington. She worked as a medical assistant in the health care industry before her retirement.

She was preceded in death by her mother.

Survivors include her companion, Timothy Rogers; her father; and her brother, Donald Pilkington, Jr.

No services are planned at this time.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The American Cancer Society or a charity of the donor's choice.

Condolences may be expressed at www.funeralmation.com.

Arrangements are by Bella Vista Funeral Home & Crematory, 2258 Forest Hills Blvd., Bella Vista, Ark.