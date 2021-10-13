The Weekly Vista
Scoreboard

October 13, 2021 at 5:00 a.m.

Bowling Leagues

Bella Vista Senior Coffee Bowling League

Bella Vista Senior Coffee League is looking for ladies over the age of 50 who would like to have some fun on Tuesday mornings at Rogers Bowling Center through March. If interested, please contact either Ilene Mereweather at 479-366-0265 or Bonnie Martineck at 479-855-2638.

Golf Scores

Bella Vista Men's Nine-Hole Golf Association

Berksdale, Oct. 6 -- Low Invdividual Net

A-Flight: First -- John Schmitt (34); Second -- Dennis Berg (36); Third (tie) -- Tim Hartney and Ralph Trigg (37)

B-Flight: First -- Joe Jayroe (35); Second -- Bill Wildman (37); Third -- Jim Smith (38)

C-Flight: First -- Jim Hofferber (32); Second (tie) -- Barry Owen and Jim Wozniak (34)

D-Flight: First -- Ben Solliday (34); Second (tie) -- Mike Robinson and Dennis Dean (36)

Print Headline: Scoreboard

