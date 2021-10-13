Bennett Horne/The Weekly Vista The Bella Vista Patriots presented Mayor Peter Christie with two photos on Monday, Oct. 4. One photo, taken March 16, 2005, at the Capitol in Little Rock, commemorates the lobbying effort to help Bella Vista become a city. The second photo shows participants and spectators prior to the start of this year‚Äôs Fourth of July parade sponsored by the group. Pictured at the presentation are (from left) Mayor Christie; Patriots representative Julie Storm; Xyta Lucas, co-president of the Bella Vista Historical Society; and Lt. Col. Jim Parsons, chairman of the Bella Vista Patriots.

Print Headline: Photos presented to Mayor

