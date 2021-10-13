The Weekly Vista
Free resident tree giveaway set for Oct. 28

by From Staff Reports | October 13, 2021 at 5:26 a.m.

BELLA VISTA – The City of Bella Vista is hosting a tree giveaway to Bella Vista residents starting at 8 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, in the parking lot of the city's Community Development office located at 616 W. Lancashire Blvd.

This will be a drive-thru event.

Trees and shrubs of various species will be available until 12 p.m., or until they are gone. Bella Vista residents who provide proof of residency with a current utility bill can get one tree per household.

The trees have been provided through a grant from the Walton Family Foundation as part of a larger regional project to help increase and diversify the area's tree canopy.

For questions, call City Hall at 479-876-1255.

