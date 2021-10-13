The Weekly Vista
Fairway Notes

October 13, 2021 at 5:00 a.m.

Upcoming Golf Tournaments

6th Annual Veterans Day Tournament -- Nov. 11

The Veterans Day Tournament welcomes all golfers to play on the Bella Vista Country Club and Kingswood Golf Courses. Play is set to begin with an 11 a.m. shotgun start on both courses on Thursday, Nov. 11.

Entry fee is $240 per player plus applicable green/cart fees, flight prizes, on course contests and lunch. Sponsor a hole for $100. Register at any of the pro shops or online.

Deadline to register is Monday, Nov. 8 by 5 p.m.

