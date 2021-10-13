Neuropathy occurs in the feet or hands due to lack of blood flow, lack of oxygen and lack of nerve stimulation. It has many causes, including medications, stenosis, chemotherapy or failed back surgery. Diabetes is the cause of neuropathy in about 1/3 of cases.

The symptoms usually start slowly, ranging from feet becoming very sensitive, burning, tingling, lack of sensitivity to heat or cold, pain, and inability to wear shoes.

Diabetic neuropathy is a result of uncontrolled blood glucose levels, which creates damage to the nerves, predominantly in the feet. The best way to prevent diabetic neuropathy is to make sure you are controlling your blood sugar and getting plenty of exercise. When diabetes is under control, the amount of sugar in the blood remains at a safe level, thus reducing the risk of potential nerve damage.

At Enhanced Healthcare of the Ozarks, we have been treating patients with neuropathy for over 14 years. We have advanced training on neuropathy and how to effectively help restore blood flow.

We have helped hundreds of patients to reverse many of the symptoms from neuropathy. We typically see an improvement of at least 70% in all symptoms.

We use many different types of therapies to help restore the blood flow to the extremities. We approach every case on a personal level and develop a customized plan.

The best way to see if we can help you is to call and set up a consultation. We can do the necessary testing in our clinic to determine if you have neuropathy or how advanced it has become.

