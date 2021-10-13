Construction Requires Lane Closures at Bella Vista Bypass Interchange in Bentonville

BENTON COUNTY – Construction to build the new Highway 549 (Bella Vista Bypass) interchange with Highway 71 and Interstate 49 in Bentonville requires various lane closures at the interchange, according to Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) officials.

Weather permitting, crews will close various lanes at the I-49/Hwy. 71/Hwy. 549 interchange. Various and alternating lane closures will impact roadways connected with the interchange, including Hwy. 71/Walton Boulevard, Hwy. 549/Bella Vista Bypass, and I-49 during overnight hours through Friday night, Oct. 22.

• Sunday nights | 6 p.m. – 6 a.m.

• Monday – Thursday nights | 7 p.m. – 6 a.m.

• Friday nights | 8 p.m. – 10 a.m.

Traffic will be controlled by signage, construction barrels, and police enforcement. Watch for warning signs and safety personnel during the work. The public is advised to be cautious when traveling in the work zone and watch for slower traffic speeds.

Drivers should exercise caution when approaching and traveling through all highway work zones.