Cards and Games

Tuesday Concordia Cornhole

Winners Oct. 5 were: first game -- Art Hamilton; second game -- Bill Diehlman.

Tuesday Night Couples Cribbage

Winners Oct. 5 were: first -- Chris and Chris King; second -- Ginny Swinney and Nancy Veach; third -- Bill Schernikau and Vivian Bray . Honorable mention -- Don Knapp and Chuck Seeley

Play starts at 5 p.m. at Riordan Hall. If you are interested in joining, please call 608-843-1387. The group plays as couples but, if you do not have a partner, one can be found one for you.

Tuesday Potluck 'n Games

Winners Oct. 5 for 3 to 13: Table 1 -- first, Bob Bowers; second, Herb Ayres. Table 2 -- first, Kathy Ayres, second, Marge Shafer. Texas Canasta winners were: first, Gloria Sperry; second, Sherri Bone. Table 2 -- first, Linda Waugh; second, Diane Dingmann.

This group meets at 5 p.m. every Tuesday at Riordan Hall for potluck and games.

Tuesday and Thursday Duplicate Bridge

Winners Oct. 5 were: North-South, Gary Stumbo and Dale Morrisett; East-West, Joan Bain and Nancy Sherbondy

Winners Oct. 7 were: North-South, Pauline Longstaff and Raymond Lynch; East-West, Melvin Briley and Jay Lacy

Bella Vista Duplicate Bridge Club plays at 12: 30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday at Riordan Hall. All are welcome.

Wednesday Mexican Train Dominoes

Winners Oct. 6 were: Table 1 -- first, Sheri Bone; second, Alice Dickey.

Thursday St. Bernard Games & Goodies

Fun and treats playing all sorts of games are available from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. every second Thursday at St. Bernard Parish Hall, off Lancashire, east of Highlands Crossing. There is Crazy Canasta, Texas, Samba, Bridge or bring a favorite. Singles, doubles and full tables, experienced players and those who want to learn a new game (instructors can be arranged) are all welcome. Cards and score sheets for many games are available. If new to the area and looking for some card-playing friends, this is the place to be. Tables and beverages are provided. Snacks are welcome to bring to share with the group. Admission is $1 per person; proceeds are distributed to local charities. Call Linda Hoppers at 479-616-0268 for more information.

Thursday Walk-In Bridge

Winners Sept. 30 were: first, Tim Spaight; second, Eileen Kringen; third, Wilda Werner.

Walk-ins are welcome. Play is 10 a.m. every Thursday at Papa Mikes.

Friday Men's Pinochle

Winners Oct. 1 were: Table 1 -- first, Kirk Greenawalt; second, Terry McClure. Table 2 -- first, Dan Bloomer; second, Bill Schernikau. Table 3 -- first, George Fellers; second, Bill Roush. High Score -- Kirk Greenawalt

The Fridays Men's Pinochle group (single-deck) takes place at Riordan Hall, with play starting at 12:30 p.m. Please contact Kirk Greenawalt at 479-855-4991 for details.

Saturday Concordia Bocce Ball

Winners Oct. 2 were: Blue Team (tie-breaker win) -- Zona Dahl, Bill Diehlman, Joyce Hansen, Kay Craig, Chuck Hurl and Mike McConnell. Red Team -- Marge Shafer, Laura Wiesterman, Marie Ryan, Art Hamilton and Jerry Yarno.