Terri OByrne/The Weekly Vista Mums, one of the delights of fall.

Thursday, Oct. 14 Rainy Precip: 62% High:72^Low: 60 Friday, Oct. 15 Showers Precip: 88% High: 66^Low: 44 Saturday, Oct. 16 Mainly Sunny Precip: 13% High: 65^Low: 42 Sunday, Oct. 17 Mainly Sunny Precip: 4% High: 69^Low: 45 Monday, Oct. 18 Partly Cloudy Precip: 5% High: 71^Low: 47 Tuesday, Oct. 19 Partly Cloudy Precip: 4% High: 70^Low: 46 Wednesday, Oct. 20 Partly Cloudy Precip: 7% High: 68^Low: 45

Print Headline: Bella Vista Weather Forecast

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content