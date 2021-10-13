Bella Vista Police Reports

Monday, Sept. 27

9:33 a.m. Police received a report on Eldridge Lane that someone broke into a home that was under construction and stole $4,000 worth of tools.

5:20 p.m. Police received a report on Halifax Lane that a deer was walking around with both its back legs broken. The reporting person requested that someone put the animal down.

Tuesday, Sept. 28

11:56 p.m. Police received a report at Hampstead and Wreay Lane that someone was flying a drone in the area.

Wednesday, Sept. 29

12:04 p.m. Police received a walk-in report at the station that someone passed a stopped school bus.

3 p.m. Police received a report at CVS that a man was slumped over the steering wheel of his vehicle near the drive-through. Officers checked on him and he was OK.

Thursday, Sept. 30

5:11 p.m. Police received a report on Dogwood Drive that someone's house had been broken into and the back door removed from the door frame.

Friday, Oct. 1

9:19 p.m. Police received a report on Pinion Drive that someone had cut a lock off a storage unit. Nothing was reported missing.

4:46 p.m. Police received a report on Mills Drive that there was a German shepherd in the street, and that it had attacked before and the owners would not bring it inside.

Saturday, Oct. 2

12:20 a.m. Police received a report on Mercy Way that someone was bitten by their own dog.

1:25 p.m. Police received a report on Denby Circle that someone heard loud booming or shots being fired in the area. Police told the reporting person that there was a Civil War reenactment going on in the county and that they were firing canons.

1:31 p.m. Police received a report on Harbury Circle that someone left a full exhaust system complete with mufflers in a person's driveway along with four new interior floor mats. The reporting person said he was going to check with his neighbors when they got home to see if they had purchased them and they were delivered to the wrong address.

Sunday, Oct. 3

5:54 p.m. Police arrested Daniel Soto-Gonzalez, 35, in connection with revoked driver's license, open container and possession of drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop at Highlands Gates.