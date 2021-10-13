Bella Vista -- Keeping you updated

It's craft season y'all!

Spanker Creek Farm Arts, Crafts & More of NW Arkansas

Spanker Creek Farm will host its 15th Annual Arts, Crafts and More Fall Festival Oct. 13-17. This is an outdoor event located in Northwest Arkansas, at the foot of the Ozark Mountains.

Hours: Wednesday-Saturday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Spanker Creek Farm is located just north of Bentonville and south of Bella Vista on West McNelly Road /Benton County 40, approximately half a mile east of Walgreen's and Lowe's. Spanker Creek Farm Arts, Crafts, & More is very conveniently located from War Eagle Mill.

The farm setting has a great Ozark atmosphere with its surrounding beauty, ideal for an Arts, Crafts, and More Fair atmosphere. Spanker Creek runs along the entire south side of the fair grounds and flows into Sugar Creek on the west side. The north side boasts a hillside of beautiful bluffs and trees.

There will be many returning exhibitors that have been coming to the area for years along with new exhibitors from all over the U.S.

War Eagle Fair

The War Eagle Fair began in 1954. It was started as a way for crafters from across the Ozarks region to display their works. It continues today over 60 years later with the same idea. With more than 250 booths of all handcrafted products displayed by their creators, the War Eagle Fair takes place along the banks of the War Eagle Creek. A beautiful Fall setting of changing leaves makes the perfect weekend get away experience.The War Eagle Fair is brought to you by the family and friends of founder, Blanche Elliott. The current directors strive to create and continue interest in the traditions of arts and crafts.

Address: 11037 High Sky Inn Rd, Hindsville, Ark. 72738

Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Thursday, Friday, Saturday); 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Sunday)

No pets; service animals only allowed.

Admission is free; parking is $5/vehicle; handicap parking available. There are ATMs located on the grounds.

There is a FREE package checkstand where you can leave purchases of all sizes while you continue shopping; and a convenient loading area for large and heavy items.

Bella Vista Fly Tyers Fall Sporting Goods Sale

The Bella Vista Fly Tyers is having a fall sporting goods sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, at the Kingsdale Pavilion, next to Riordan Hall, 3 Riordan Hall Drive. Items include tools, camping gear, outdoor gear, tackle, outdoor wear, marine gear, etc. Proceeds support BVFT Club's charitable projects and projects on the Bella Vista lakes.

The Club is asking for donations of fishing and sporting goods for the sale. Donations of used or new sporting goods (all types, not just fishing) will gladly be accepted. The Fly Tyers will pick up donations or you can deliver them to Tom Diepenbrock (636-443-3325).

Trunk or Treat First United Methodist Church

First United Methodist Church of Bella Vista, 20 Boyce Drive, will be holding a Trunk or Treat drive through event from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31st in the church parking lot. This is our gift to the whole community and everyone is welcome! Wear your best costumes for our Virtual Costume parade! For more information please contact Ms. Renee van Dyke at [email protected]

St. Bernard Women's Club Annual Holiday Bazaar

Winter Wonderland will will be held from 8 a.m to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, at St. Bernard Catholic Church.

The bazaar will be bigger and better this year after last year's covid cancellation. The church's Tuesday Crafters have been busy making some of the annual requested items and creating new items to share. The annual bazaar features handmade holiday crafts, baked goods, hand-painted items, jewelry, the famous Trinkets & Treasures, floral, and a 50/50 drawing and raffle items. There will be breakfast -- cinnamon rolls and coffee -- and lunch -- chicken noodle soup or chili, pulled pork sandwich, pie, iced tea or coffee. Carry-outs will also be available. With Christmas around the corner, it is time to put this year's Winter Wonderland on the calendar so as not to miss out. Bring your friends and neighbors and watch for the big bazaar sign in front of the church.

Veterans Day Program

There will be a free patriotic Veterans Day Program at the Veterans Wall of Honor Memorial in Bella Vista at 11 a.m. Veterans Day Thursday, Nov 11. Bring a chair, rain or shine, approximately one hour in length.

Bella Vista Community Band

All are welcome to the Bella Vista Community Concert Band concert 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, at Bella Vista Community Church. Call Shari Ogburn at 918-688-3582 for additional information.

Bella Vista Farmers Market

Bella Vista Farmers Market operates from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sundays through October in the parking lot of Village Center, 606 W. Lancashire Blvd. The Bella Vista Farmers Market is one of few markets in the Northwest Arkansas area that operates on Sundays. The outdoor market promotes health and wellness to the community while supporting local farmers, crafters and small businesses.

Bella Vista Property Owners Association (POA)

Election Committee Volunteers

The Property Owners Association is seeking two volunteers to serve on the Election Committee. The purpose of the Election Committee is "to provide the Association an independent resource through which Directors may be elected to the Board, and to establish voting procedures for special situations as might arise at the direction of the Board." The Election Committee meets on an as needed basis only a few times per year. If you are interested in serving on the committee, please contact corporate secretary Corinne Morin at [email protected] The deadline to apply for the committee is Oct. 30.

Five-Year Strategic Plan Survey

The Board of Directors is launching an effort to develop a Five-Year Strategic Plan for the Bella Vista Property Owners Association. This plan will be used to determine the directionality and funding of projects over the next five years. Member input is critical in the development of this plan.

Member Survey --On Oct. 1st, a survey was sent to all members in good standing with 11 questions. If the POA has your email address on file, you received an online survey. If you did not receive an online survey, please check your spam folder. If the POA does not have your email address on file, you will receive a paper survey in the mail. The survey should take less than five minutes to complete. All surveys are due by Nov. 15.

Focus Groups --In addition to the Member Survey, the POA will conduct a series of four Focus Group meetings. While the Member Surveys are quantitative in getting member input, the Focus Groups will be more qualitative in getting detailed member input. Focus Group meetings will be heavily interactive. The meetings are anticipated to last 90 minutes. Members should only attend one of the four meetings. The remaining Focus Group meeting dates follow; all meetings are held at Riodan Hall.

Oct. 19 -- 10 a.m.; Nov. 1 -- 5 p.m.

Results --The results of the Member Survey and Focus Groups will be fully and transparently shared with the membership in January. Date TBA.

Five-Year Strategic Plan --The results of the Member Survey and Focus Groups will be used to develop a Five-Year Strategic Plan for the Bella Vista POA. The goal is to roll out this plan to the membership midway through 2022.

Bella Vista Library

The Bella Vista Libary is open Monday-Thursday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The library is closed Sunday.

For information about programs, call the library at 479-855-1753 or visit http://bvpl.org/.

Bella Vista Historical Museum

The museum is operated by the Bella Vista Historical Society and is open, along with the pioneer Settler's Cabin next door, from 1-5 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays with free admission. Membership in the Historical Society is available now for the 2022 calendar year at the cost of $15/individual or $25/family. The museum has an all volunteer staff which means that dues and donations go entirely toward operating costs of the museum. In addition to helping support the preservation of Bella Vista's rich and unique history, and helping educate the public, other benefits of membership include a quarterly newsletter and an invitation to the annual membership meeting usually held each March. Checks may be mailed to the museum at 1885 Bella Vista Way, Bella Vista 72714. Visitors are also welcome to pay for membership in person by check or credit/debit card during open hours. The museum is located near the corner of Highway 71 and Kingsland. Telephone 479-855-2335 or visit the website www.bellavistamuseum.org for more information.