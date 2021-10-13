No headline

VETERANS POST

by Freddy Groves

Punishment Doesn't Fit the Crime

One year ago, a federal grand jury indicted a Virginia woman for a whole raft of scams and fraud against veterans. Most disheartening is the fact that she was a former veteran.

There was a long laundry list (nine counts) of things she did. She had veterans apply for HISA grants (Home Improvements and Structural Alterations), which are for doing work on their homes and making improvements. Not only did she not complete the work, she pocketed the money.

Then she managed to have the income and retirement benefits of a veteran diverted into her own account. She took out loans in the elderly veteran's name, with the money going into her pocket, and used the veteran's credit and debit cards.

But she didn't stop there. In another scheme, she linked veterans with landlords, but kept the money they paid for security deposits and rent.

The legal names for these are wire fraud and aggravated identity theft and involved 27 victims.

While a Department of Justice press release stated that "elder abuse and financial fraud targeted at seniors is a key priority," nowhere in the sentencing does it call out the specific punishment for that. They carefully listed the types of elder abuse (physical abuse, financial fraud, scams and exploitation, caregiver neglect and abandonment, psychological abuse and sexual abuse), but don't seem to have made it specifically part of this case.

At the time of the indictment, this miserable excuse for a human faced a possible 20 years in prison, plus two years after pleading guilty to one count of wire fraud and one count of aggravated identity theft. In the recent sentencing, she got a mere 9.5 years.

Why is that? Why do the powers-that-be think it's OK to give much shorter prison sentences to these people? Where is the deterrent in talking about the "serious nature of these fraud schemes" when you don't follow it up with serious jail time?

STRANGE BUT TRUE

By Lucie Winborne

* Bob Marley gave a songwriter credit on "No Woman, No Cry" to his friend Vincent Ford, who ran a soup kitchen in his hometown of Trenchtown, to ensure the royalty checks would keep it open.

* You're more likely to die on your way to purchase a lottery ticket than you are to actually win the lottery.

* Stenocereus Eruca, commonly known as the Creeping Devil, is a species of cactus that lies on the ground and grows at one end while the other end slowly dies "creeping" (growing) up to 2 feet a year. It can also clone itself to survive.

* Babe Ruth paid a fan $20 to return the baseball he hit for his 700th career home run.

* When he retired in 1990 after molding 1.4 billion crayons, Crayola's most senior crayon molder, Emerson Moser, revealed he was actually blue-green color blind.

* In 2017, social robot Sophia was given citizenship by Saudi Arabia -- the first robot to be given legal personhood anywhere in the world.

* The Western lowland gorilla's scientific name is Gorilla gorilla gorilla.

* Speaking of names, SpongeBob was originally created as SpongeBoy, but Nickelodeon discovered that the moniker was already copyrighted by a mop.

* A study revealed that people scored higher in a mental agility test while wearing a lab coat they believed was a doctor's coat. The effect was not there when they believed the same white coat was a painter's coat.

* Using &%#@$ instead of swear words is called a Grawlix.

* In Singapore, you can't walk naked in your own house. Well, you could, but you'd be facing a possible fine of $1,136, so we don't recommend it.

Thought for the Day: "Good books, like good friends, are few and chosen; the more select, the more enjoyable." --Louisa May Alcott

CONTRACT BRIDGE

by Steve Becker

HOW BAD CAN BAD LUCK BE?

East dealer.

Both sides vulnerable.

NORTH

[S] 8

[H] J 9 7 3 2

[D] K 7 4

[C] A J 6 3

WEST

[S] Q 9 6 5 2

[H] K 8

[D] Q J 9

[C] 10 8 4

EAST

[S] K 10 7 4

[H] 10

[D] A 10 8 5 3

[C] Q 7 2

SOUTH

[S] A J 3

[H] A Q 6 5 4

[D] 6 2

[C] K 9 5

The bidding:

East South West North

Pass 1 [H] Pass 4 [H]

Opening lead -- queen of diamonds.

A declarer who needs to find only one of three key cards favorably located to make his contract has good reason to feel comfortable. First, the chance that all three will be badly placed is very much against the odds. Second, if all three do turn out to be poorly positioned, declarer can always blame it on bad luck.

That was precisely the attitude South adopted after he failed to make four hearts on today's deal. He got his first dose of bad news when East turned up with the ace of diamonds, allowing the defenders to score two diamonds before declarer trumped the third one.

South then cashed the ace of spades, ruffed a spade and led a low heart to the queen, losing to the king. After taking West's trump return with the ace, declarer ruffed his remaining spade, crossed to the club king and led a club to the jack. When this also failed, he was down one.

While South was certainly unlucky, the fact is that he didn't give himself the best chance, and this ultimately cost him the contract. The key play came at trick six, when he led a low trump from dummy. When East produced the ten, presumably marking him with the K-10 doubleton or the singleton ten, the finesse should have been rejected.

Instead, declarer should have played the ace, ruffed his last spade in dummy and then exited with a trump. If East had the king, he would win and be forced to return a club or yield a ruff-and-discard, either of which would hand South his game.

If West had the king, the outcome would be less certain, but the prospects would still be excellent. In the actual case, on a low club return from West, South would play low from dummy, trapping East's queen. If West returned the ten instead, declarer would cover with the jack to achieve the same result.

Declarer also would succeed if West had the queen or the queen and ten. Only if East had both the queen and ten of clubs -- a one-in-four possibility -- would the contract fail after a club return by West.

(c)2021 King Features Syndicate Inc.