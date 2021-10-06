Weekly Vista obituaries for Oct. 6, 2021

Willis James Brooks

Willis James Brooks, 89, of Bella Vista, Ark., died Sept. 28, 2021, at his home.

He was born to Archie and Grace (Fox) Brooks Sept. 3, 1932. He was raised in Arlington, Iowa. Shortly after graduating from high school, he entered military service with a career military service of 21 years in the U.S. Air Force retiring as a Master Sergeant. After retirement from the Air Force, he spent 20 years working in the financial and human resources industries for the State of Iowa. He retired and moved to Bella Vista in 1995. He enjoyed playing and watching sports and card playing.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Daniel Brooks; his sister, Winifred Schmidt; and his brother, Leon "Wayne" Brooks.

He is survived by his wife, Darla Marie (Hurd) Brooks; his son, Jeffrey Scott (Diane); one granddaughter; brother-in-law, Murvil (Connie) Hurd; and sisters-in-law, Leann (David) Tjarks, Sharon Jansen.

A military honors service was held Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at Fayetteville National Cemetery.

Marie Helen Burzik

Marie Helen Burzik, 94, of Bella Vista, Ark., died Sept. 30, 2021, at Circle of Life Hospice in Bentonville.

She was born March 3, 1927, in Buffalo, N.Y., to Louis and Loretta (Ehrgott) Fischer. She lived in northwest Arkansas for almost two years after moving from Buffalo.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Jane Griswold; and husband of 68 years, Arthur Burzik.

Survivors include her daughter, Karen Myers (Bruce) of Bella Vista; her son, Mark Burzik (Joanne) of North Tonawanda, N.Y.; and four grandchildren.

Private memorial services in Bella Vista and Buffalo, N.Y.

Arrangements: Epting Funeral Home

Frank John Gorishek, III

Frank John Gorishek, III, 81, died Sept. 24, 2021.

He was born Sept. 8, 1940, to Frank John Gorishek, Jr. and Maxine Elizabeth (Hunt) Gorishek.

He received his BA in Radiological Technology in 1973 from the University of Nebraska in Omaha, Neb. He was a member of Highlands United Methodist Church, the Bella Vista Fly Tyers and Stateline Woodturners. He enjoyed fly fishing and wood turning.

He is preceded in death by his daughter, Robin Capt, PHD (Michael Capt, MD); and grandson, William Capt, Jr.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Margaret "Maggie" (Huffman) Gorishek; his son, Frank (Susan) Gorishek; and five granddaughters.

Memorials may be given to the charity of the donor's choice.

Arrangements are by Bella Vista Funeral Home and Crematory.

J. Robert Kovach

J. Robert Kovach, 91, of Bella Vista, Ark., died Monday, Sept. 20, 2021.

He was born Feb. 25, 1930, in Ecorse, Mich., to Joseph and Clara (Papp) Kovach. After moving to Arkansas in the late 1970s, he started his own company, AAA Home Improvement. He ended his working career with Wal-Mart as an associate in the Bentonville store as a technician in the photo lab.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Nancy (Byrn) Kovach.

He is survived by his two sons, Duane Kovach (Bette), Kirk Kovach (Patricia) both of Arkansas; his two daughters, Jeanine Melcher (Eric) of Maine and Kristen Wilson of Oklahoma; and six grandchildren.

Memorial services will be held 10 a.m., Oct. 9, 2021, at Bella Vista Funeral Home Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Circle of Life Hospice of Bentonville.

Mary Louise Leonard

Mary Louise Leonard, 98, of Bella Vista, Ark., died peacefully Sept. 27, 2021, at Circle of Life Hospice House in Springdale, Ark.

She was born Aug. 3, 1923, in Horn Lake, Miss., to Virgil Cress Smith and Sylvia Slagle Smith. In Iowa, she served as President of The ARC for People with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities, on the Iowa Governor's Mental Health/Mental Retardation Commission, the Department of Education Integration Task Force, and Mercy Hospital Guild in Iowa City. She moved to Bella Vista in 1988 where she enjoyed golf, bridge, reading and orchids.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Benny Leonard; and twin daughters, Julie and Janet Leonard.

Survivors include her daughter, Patricia Kalogeropoulos (Michael) of Haymarket, Va.; sons, Thomas Leonard of Cape Coral, Fla., Matt Leonard (Kris) of Iowa City, Iowa; and five grandchildren.

There will be no service. Her body was donated to the Department of Anatomy at the University of Iowa.

In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions may be made to Systems Unlimited Inc., 2533 Scott Blvd., S.E., Iowa City, IA 52240 or to the Bella Vista Library, 11 Dickens Pl, Bella Vista, AR 72714.

Clyde Henry Mader

Clyde Henry Mader, 88, of Bella Vista, Ark,, died Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at the Highlands Nursing Home in Bella Vista.

A funeral Mass will be held at St. Bernard Catholic Church in Bella Vista on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. Greetings begin at 9 a.m., Rosary at 9:30 a.m., and Mass at 10 am. A Mass will also be held in his hometown of Garnett, Kan., on Oct. 16, 2021, at Holy Angels Catholic Church.

He was born Nov. 29, 1932, on a farm west of Garnett, Kan., to Mark and Kathryn Mader. He attended Centennial Country Grade School, Garnett High School, class of 1950, and graduated from Allen County Community College in 1955. He was a U.S. Army Veteran of the Korean War. On Dec. 11, 1954, he married Sandra Sue (Sharp) and they raised their family in Bartlesville, Okla., and Grandview, Mo. They moved to Shawnee, Kan., in 1992 and to Bella Vista in 2003. He was a fan of the Kansas City Royals and the Chiefs and enjoyed Jahawks basketball, bowling, golf, and working with his hands.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Loren, Mark Jr., Kenneth; and sister, Patricia Platt.

He is survived by his wife, Sandy; four sons, Craig and Michelle of Gambrills, Md., Bret and Donna of Lyndeborough, N.H., Curt of Overland Park, Kan., Christopher and Laurel of Medina, Ohio; six grandchildren; brother, Gail Mader of Garnett; and sister, Carol Lee Chezem of Ketchum, Okla.

Donations can be made to the American Parkinson Disease Association https://www.apdaparkinson.org/

Larry Gene Roher

Larry Gene Rohrer, 81, of Centerton Arkansas. Passed away at home with his family, on August 27th. He was born April 13, 1940 in Hutchinson, KS to Harry and Anne (Regehr) Rohrer. He was the first of four children.

Larry had lived in Northwest Arkansas for the last 17 years, having moved from California. Larry was an Air Force Veteran who later served for 35 years for the LACounty Fire Department, retiring as Batilian Chief of Santa Clarita Valley. Larry loved living in Bella Vista AR, where he would golf, fish, and enjoy his retirement with his wife Valerie.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents and his younger siblings Judi (Rohrer) Martens, Danny Rohrer, Ron Rohrer, and by his son David Rohrer.

Survivors include his wife, Valerie of Centerton; his daughter Cindy Farley and Linda Rohrer of CA; his stepchildren Danielle Perez, Jeff and Jennine Walker, along with his many grandchildren: Chris and David Rohrer, Megan, Kristi, Jack, and Kate Farley, Brittany (Walker) Williams, and Jake, Amanda, and Ryan Perez.

Arrangements: Larry was cremated. His family and friends will celebrate his life in the way Larry touched their lives.

Hubert Memory Turner, Jr.

Hugh Turner, 79, of Pineville, Mo., died Sept. 26, 2021, in Fayetteville, Ark.

He was born in New Mexico, Oct, 17, 1941, to the late Jake and Winnie Turner of Cassville, Mo. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He served with the California Highway Patrol and was the Chief of Police in Pea Ridge, Ark. He enjoyed archery, hunting, fishing, football, and spending time in the woods. He was a talented builder, electrician, and craftsman who owned and operated Hugh Turner Construction in the years preceding his death.

Hugh was preceded in death by his wife, Jill Turner of Pea Ridge Ark.; sister, Dava-Lee Aryan of Tulsa, Okla.; parents; and brother-in-law, Bill Wolf of Cassville.

He is survived by his wife of 14 years, Diane Burgess-Turner of Pineville; sons, David (Susie) Turner of Springfield, Mo., Paul Turner of Craig, Colo., Clayton (Milani) Turner of Bella Vista, Ark.; and daughter Julie (Michael) Gabbard of West Fork, Ark.; step-children, Melissa (Rick) Slusher of Anderson, Mo., Kali Reynolds of Decatur, Ark.; father-in-law, Vernon Gruhn of Pineville; five granddaughters and one step-granddaughter; and siblings, Gary Turner of Seligman, Mo., Greg (Janet) Turner of Cassville, Levina Wolf of Cassville, Bobbie (Hank) Langer of Powersite, Mo.

A celebration of life will be held at the Bella Vista Funeral Home, 2258 Forest Hills Blvd, Bella Vista, Ark., at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021.

Memorials can be sent to The Hunt of a Lifetime Foundation, Inc. at www.HuntofaLifetime.org

Richard (Dick) Leo Zahm Sr.

Richard (Dick) Leo Zahm Sr., 79, of Bella Vista, Ark., died Sept. 25, 2021.

Dick was born in Omaha, Neb., Sept. 8, 1942. He was a son, marine, husband, father, and friend.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Barbara; son, Dick Jr.; and daughters, Michele and Marcy.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local library or the Nature Conservancy.

