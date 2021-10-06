Scoreboard

Bowling Leagues

Bella Vista Senior Coffee Bowling League

Bella Vista Senior Coffee League is looking for ladies over the age of 50 who would like to have some fun on Tuesday mornings at Rogers Bowling Center from September to March. If interested, please contact either Ilene Mereweather at 479-366-0265 or Bonnie Martineck at 479-855-2638.

Golf Scores

Bella Vista Men's Nine-Hole Golf Association

Berksdale, Sept. 29 -- Low Team Net Twosome

A-Flight: First -- Joe D'Anna and Jim Davis (70); Second -- Roy Baker and Doug Mills (75); Third -- Dennis Berg and Ken Bloese (77)

B-Flight: First (tie) -- Paul Nelson and Ralph Trigg / Bill Winzig and Jack Doyle (75); Third (tie) -- Dean Sobel and Jim Smith / Bukk Wildman and John Young (77)

C-Flight: First -- Barry Owen and Dale Schofield (74); Second (tie) -- Doug Johnston and Arlo McDowell (75)

D-Flight: First -- Merrill Johnson and Charles Hult (69); Second -- Larry Schoenhard and Dennis Dean (70); Third -- Jim Hofferber and Blind Draw (76)