Local businesses celebrate fall

When the tents go up in the Riordan Hall parking lot this weekend, it won't be for a golf tournament. It will be for the Bella Vista Business Association Fall Festival and dozens of local businesses will be there. The event runs from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.

Business Association events are especially helpful for a variety of online businesses, organizer Eric Gibby said. For some it's one of the few times they can meet their customers face to face.

Some craft businesses will be trying to make up for the canceled Fall Craft Fair, said Deb West, a Bella Vista Business Association member who is signing up vendors. Members of the Business Association pay a fee to participate and they are given a spot under a canopy, a table and two chairs. They bring their own products, literature and quite often promotional items to give away to visitors.

A week before the event, about 20 businesses were signed up, Gibby said, but registration was still open.

Each business is entered into a drawing for a $2,000 advertising package, West said. There will also be a raffle for the public.

This year, kids visiting the fair will be able to play a round of mini-golf, West said. There will be hot dogs available and a D.J. will be providing music.

The Bella Vista Fire Department will be there with Covid-19 vaccinations. Cornerstone Pharmacy will be providing flu shots.

This is the second time the Business Association has moved an event outside, Gibby said. It worked out well the first time, but fall temperatures should make this one a little cooler.

"It gives businesses the chance to show off," West said.