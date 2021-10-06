LETTER: Jobless benefits for those fired for failure to get vaccinated

Senator Hammer,

I find it incredible that you would risk the health of your constituents by undermining vaccination. I'm not okay with your position on the potential legislation that would jeopardize my wellbeing.

Do you not understand the importance of the public health initiative? How is this different from smallpox, polio and other kinds of required vaccination? Are you willing to increase the likelihood of more variants emerging?

Tell me, Senator Hammer, how do you justify use of my tax dollars for those unemployment benefits which would possibly jeopardize my health?

I am eager to get your response.

— Janet Conboy, Bella Vista