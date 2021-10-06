Community rallies around Bella Vista cop

The Bella Vista community is rallying around Officer Chris Cummins' cause, raising money and offering prayers for his recovery.

The Bella Vista officer was hospitalized with covid-19 on Sept. 15 and remains in Northwest Medical Center's ICU on a ventilator. Cummins' sister-in-law, Cassie Harris, has established a GoFundMe account that had raised $3,525 so far by Sunday afternoon. Donations will help pay for his medical bills and his recovery period. His short-term disability won't kick in until after 92 days, Harris said.

"The community has been amazing," she said. "Bella Vista, Bentonville, Pea Ridge ... have been phenomenal," she said. "The governor was even at the ice cream social."

Crazy Willie's Ice Cream, a Bella Vista-based business, collected donations, donated tips and gave a percentage of its sales on Saturday, Sept. 25. Crazy Willie's owners, Andrew and Michael Hull, moved their ice cream truck from its normal location at the Tanyard Creek Nature Trail to Allen's Food Market parking lot for the Saturday fundraiser. Their parents, Julie and Tim Hull, dressed as pineapples to help promote the cause and the frozen concoctions.

Harris said Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson and a local senator came to the event. The support has been unbelievable.

Approximately $786.89 was collected in bucket donations and from a percentage of sales, Crazy Willie's owners posted on social media. That total did not include any donations that were collected in Allen's Food Market.

Ashley McCarthy, Cummins' fiance, said words cannot describe how truly grateful the family feels about the community's support.

"I have never felt so much love and support from a community, a grocery store and an ice cream truck. I can't thank them enough for everything they have done and continue to do."

The Bella Vista community in particular is banding together to support Cummins in any way it can.

Neighbors gathered for a prayer vigil for Cummins, his family and his doctors on Northwest Medical Center's lawn in Bentonville on Sept. 20. That night, folks also were invited to show their support and pray for Cummins in Allen's Food Market parking lot.

"Wherever and whenever you can though, please take a moment to pray God's protection on this officer and all the others that help keep us safe every day," Allen's Manager Steve Morrow posted on his store's Facebook page.

Harris said cards remain at Allen's for anyone to sign. They are able to post those in Cummins' ICU room and change them out every two days or so.

McCarthy said the community's support tremendously helps the family.

"Reading the hundreds of prayers and words of encouragement every day truly helps keep us on track," McCarthy said. "We can't wait to show them to him when he comes home but, for now, we will continue to read them to him. We know he can hear us so all the words of encouragement are wonderful."

Cummins has served as an officer for 15 years, most recently serving in Bella Vista for the past year and a half. He is part of Bella Vista's S.W.A.T. team.

He currently remains on a ventilator and his condition varies, she said. Doctors told the family that covid generally results in a roller coaster ride, and Harris said that is definitely the case. Cummins showed improvement, but then the medical staff had to increase his oxygen intake somewhat, she said Sunday afternoon.

Before he became sick, he was undergoing training to become a state patrolman. "That's his dream," she said.

Got Your 6ix Project Inc. will host a "Battle of the Badges" at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5 at the Pea Ridge Blackhawks football field to help raise funds for Cummins and Got Your 6ix founder Brandon Johnson, who is now home after suffering from a covid hospital stay. Bella Vista and Pea Ridge police officers will face each other in a competitive game of flag football. Entry donation is $5 each.

Got Your 6ix provides financial assistance for law enforcement agencies, fire departments, veterans and active duty service members by selling apparel and hosting various fundraisers.