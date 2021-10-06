No headline

VETERANS POST

by Freddy Groves

Veterans Need Your Help This Winter

It looks like COVID isn't likely to vanish soon. Because of restrictions everywhere, long-term patients at Department of Veterans Affairs hospitals might have a lonely winter when their regular visitors are either limited or banned altogether. You can help.

While you probably won't be able to visit patients, you can help to break up their long days with gifts, cards and notes to let them know that people on the outside are thinking about them.

First stop is the website for your local VA hospital. Look for Voluntary Services and give them a call to see if they have a wish list. They might be looking for anything from thick socks to XXL T-shirts. If you're lucky, there might be a special list for the coming holidays that includes handheld electronic games, books of a certain genre or small radios with ear buds. You won't know until you ask.

Your call to Voluntary Services might reveal that instead of needing things for the patients, they need your help with those who have been discharged. Maybe there's a homeless veteran being moved into his own apartment. He'll need a move-in basket of everything from new towels to TP to a manual can opener.

And there might be even more ways you can help at the VA hospital. Drivers are a big deal, and taking a van around to pick up patients who need to come in for outpatient treatment is a way to guarantee that those veterans don't miss crucial appointments. In cold weather, parking lot shuttle drivers bring people from their cars to the door and back. Again, a very worthwhile endeavor.

If you're in a veterans' service group such as American Legion, enlist members to help with the financial end of buying gifts and necessities. One way or another, don't let this coming winter go by without doing something for your fellow veterans. They'd be there for you if the tables were turned.

STRANGE BUT TRUE

By Lucie Winborne

* Koi fish have been known to live up to 226 years.

* Singapore has a mandatory organ donation scheme for people over 21. Anyone choosing to opt-out of it is given lower priority to receive a transplant if they ever find themselves in need of one.

* In Chinese, the KFC slogan "finger lickin' good" translates to "eat your fingers off" in its literal interpretation.

* Dueling is still legal in Paraguay, as long as both parties are blood donors.

* The Boston University Bridge is the only spot in America where a boat can sail under a train moving under a car driving under an airplane.

* In 2018, a 30-year-old woman in Canada was shot in her left breast. Her silicone breast implant deflected the bullet away from her vital organs and left her with only some broken ribs ... and a damaged implant.

* Eighty-five percent of American shoppers go to their right when entering a store.

* In 2020, George Hood, a 62-year-old ex-Marine, set the world record for the longest abdominal plank, holding the position for 8 hours, 15 minutes and 15 seconds.

* Early astronomer John Herschel reported seeing winged people inhabiting the moon through his telescope.

* Prior to 1900, prizefights lasted 100 rounds.

* Three British friends set the world record for completing the longest-ever journey by taxi -- a grand total of 43,319.5 miles in their 20-year-old black cab named "Hannah." The trip took them across four continents and 50 countries and generated a fare equivalent to $108,269.73.

* According to Western University, 88% of divorced people use Facebook to keep tabs on exes, and a third post pictures to make the ex jealous.

Thought for the Day: "If you can find a path with no obstacles, it probably doesn't lead anywhere." -- Frank A. Clark

CONTRACT BRIDGE

by Steve Becker

IT ONLY HURTS FOR A MINUTE

North dealer.

Both sides vulnerable.

NORTH

[S] K 5

[H] A 8 5 3

[D] 6 3

[C] K Q 10 8 4

WEST

[S] 7 4 2

[H] 9 7 4

[D] Q 8 7 5 2

[C] 6 3

EAST

[S] A 10 8 3

[H] Q J 6

[D] K 9 4

[C] A 9 5

SOUTH

[S] Q J 9 6

[H] K 10 2

[D] A J 10

[C] J 7 2

The bidding:

North East South West

1 [C] Dble Redble 1 [D]

Pass Pass 2 NT Pass

3 NT

Opening lead -- five of diamonds.

The bidding by the opponents often helps declarer find the best line of play, as illustrated by this unusual case from a team-of-four match.

At the first table, West led a diamond against three notrump. Declarer took East's king with the ace and played a club to the king, taken by East with the ace. East returned the nine of diamonds, covered by the ten, and West made a good play by letting the ten hold. As a result, South went down one. When he later led a spade to try for his ninth trick, East took the ace and returned his last diamond to West's Q-8-7. All told, South lost three diamond tricks and the two black aces.

At the second table, after exactly the same bidding, West also led a diamond. But here, when East produced the king, South played the ten on it! East continued with the nine, covered by the jack and queen, after which the defenders were helpless. East eventually scored his two aces, but declarer made the contract, losing only two diamonds, a club and a spade.

The declarer at the second table obviously assessed the situation more accurately than the declarer at the first table. He decided that West was an odds-on favorite to hold five diamonds rather than four, in which case he (South) could short-circuit the opposing communications by holding up on the first two rounds of the suit. He also realized that he didn't need to score more than one diamond trick, since sufficient winners were available elsewhere.

It is rare for a declarer to intentionally hold himself to one trick in a suit where he starts out with two. But when the circumstances indicate that it is the right thing to do, declarer should be perfectly willing to make the sacrifice.

(c)2021 King Features Syndicate Inc.