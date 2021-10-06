Cards and Games

Tuesday and Thursday Duplicate Bridge

Winners Sept. 14 were: North-South, Laura Batey and Robbie Tyler; East-West, Andrea and Michael Schomaker

Winners Sept. 16 were: North-South, Jackie and Gary Nelson; East-West, Martha Kolb and Fay Frey

Winners Sept. 21 were: North-South, Michael Foley and Fay Frey; East-West, Jeff LaCaze and Raymond Lynch

Winners Sept. 23 were: North-South, Robert Makela and Jeffrey Starr; East-West, Myra and Jim Dennis

Winners Sept. 28 were: North-South, Diane and Joe Warren; East-West, Ruth Ann Vavrinek and Martha Kolb

Winners Sept. 29 were: North-South, Robert Makela and Jeffrey Starr; East-West, Dale Morrisett and Fay Frey

Bella Vista Duplicate Bridge Club plays at 12: 30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday at Riordan Hall. All are welcome.

Tuesday Night Couples Cribbage

Winners Sept. 28 were: first -- Stan and Melodee Neukircher; second -- Nancy Veach and Ginny Swinney; third -- Chur Seeley and Don Knapp; f0urth -- Al Akey and Cheryl Cardin . Honorable mention -- Dave and Rita Backer

Play starts at 5 p.m. at Riordan Hall. If you are interested in joining, please call 608-843-1387. The group plays as couples but, if you do not have a partner, one can be found one for you.

Tuesday Potluck 'n Games

Winners Sept. 28 for 3 to 13: Table 1 -- first, Kathy Ayres; second, Max Waugh. Table 2 -- first, Mabel Ashline, second, Bob Bowers. Texas Canasta winners were: first, Linda Waugh; second, Gloria Sperry. This group meets at 5 p.m. every Tuesday at Riordan Hall for potluck and games.

Wednesday Mexican Train Dominoes

Winners Sept. 29 were: Table 1 -- first, Rita Backer; second, Sheri Bone. Table 2 -- first, Linda Ervin; second, Alice Dickey.

Thursday St. Bernard Games & Goodies

Fun and treats playing all sorts of games are available from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. every second Thursday at St. Bernard Parish Hall, off Lancashire, east of Highlands Crossing. There is Crazy Canasta, Texas, Samba, Bridge or bring a favorite. Singles, doubles and full tables, experienced players and those who want to learn a new game (instructors can be arranged) are all welcome. Cards and score sheets for many games are available. If new to the area and looking for some card-playing friends, this is the place to be. Tables and beverages are provided. Snacks are welcome to bring to share with the group. Admission is $1 per person; proceeds are distributed to local charities. Call Linda Hoppers at 479-616-0268 for more information.

Friday Men's Pinochle

Winners Sept. 24 were: Table 1 -- first, Bill Schernikau; second, Chuck Seeley. Table 2 -- first, Terry McClure; second, Bill Roush. High Score -- Terry McClure

The Fridays Men's Pinochle group (single-deck) takes place at Riordan Hall, with play starting at 12:30 p.m. Please contact Kirk Greenawalt at 479-855-4991 for details.

Saturday Concordia Bocce Ball

Winners Sept. 25 were: Blue Team (tie-breaker win) -- Zona Dahl, Joyce Hansen, Bill Armstrong, Chuck Hurl and Mike McConnell. Red Team -- Laura Wiesterman, Art Hamilton, Jerry Yarno, Sam Brehm and Jerry Vnuk.