Bella Vista Police Reports

Monday, Sept. 20
8:42 a.m. Police received a report at Taransay Drive and Rosenheath Lane of a cow on the road.
8:27 p.m. Police received a report on Pinion Drive of a shot fired.
Tuesday, Sept. 21
12:41 a.m. Firefighters responded to a structure fire on Worstead Lane.
Wednesday, Sept. 22
8:11 a.m. Police received a report on Veterans Way of an abandoned vehicle that looked torn apart.
1:11 p.m. Police received a report on Enfield Drive that someone stole lumber from a person's property. Police spoke with a suspect who said he put the wood back.
Thursday, Sept. 23
6:05 a.m. Police received a report on Muthill Lane that a contractor was pouring concrete behind someone's home and waking them up.
9:42 a.m. Police received a report on Haslingden Lane of a large white dog running loose in the area.
Friday, Sept. 24
10:29 a.m. Police received a report on Duvall Lane that someone received a call from a scammer claiming to be the U.S. Department of Treasury.
Saturday, Sept. 25
1:15 a.m. Police received a report on Taransay Drive of cows in someone's back yard. Police found the owners of the cattle.
Sunday, Sept. 26
2:24 p.m. Police received a report on Westbury Drive that a dog running loose attacked someone's border collie.
4:10 p.m. Police received a report on Chelsea Lane that a black Ford ran over a mailbox and then drove off.