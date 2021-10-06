Bella Vista Police Reports

Monday, Sept. 20

8:42 a.m. Police received a report at Taransay Drive and Rosenheath Lane of a cow on the road.

8:27 p.m. Police received a report on Pinion Drive of a shot fired.

Tuesday, Sept. 21

12:41 a.m. Firefighters responded to a structure fire on Worstead Lane.

Wednesday, Sept. 22

8:11 a.m. Police received a report on Veterans Way of an abandoned vehicle that looked torn apart.

1:11 p.m. Police received a report on Enfield Drive that someone stole lumber from a person's property. Police spoke with a suspect who said he put the wood back.

Thursday, Sept. 23

6:05 a.m. Police received a report on Muthill Lane that a contractor was pouring concrete behind someone's home and waking them up.

9:42 a.m. Police received a report on Haslingden Lane of a large white dog running loose in the area.

Friday, Sept. 24

10:29 a.m. Police received a report on Duvall Lane that someone received a call from a scammer claiming to be the U.S. Department of Treasury.

Saturday, Sept. 25

1:15 a.m. Police received a report on Taransay Drive of cows in someone's back yard. Police found the owners of the cattle.

Sunday, Sept. 26

2:24 p.m. Police received a report on Westbury Drive that a dog running loose attacked someone's border collie.

4:10 p.m. Police received a report on Chelsea Lane that a black Ford ran over a mailbox and then drove off.