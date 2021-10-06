Bella Vista -- Keeping you updated

BV Business Association Fall Fest

The Bella Vista Business Association Fall Fest will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9 in the parking lot alongside Riordan Hall.

Bella Vista Fly Tyers Fall Sporting Goods Sale

The Bella Vista Fly Tyers is having a fall sporting goods sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, at the Kingsdale Pavilion, next to Riordan Hall, 3 Riordan Hall Drive. Items include tools, camping gear, outdoor gear, tackle, outdoor wear, marine gear, etc. Proceeds support BVFT Club's charitable projects and projects on the Bella Vista lakes.

The Club is asking for donations of fishing and sporting goods for the sale. Donations of used or new sporting goods (all types, not just fishing) will gladly be accepted. The Fly Tyers will pick up donations or you can deliver them to Tom Diepenbrock (636-443-3325).

St. Bernard Women's Club Annual Holiday Bazaar

Winter Wonderland will will be held from 8 a.m to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, at St. Bernard Catholic Church.

The bazaar will be bigger and better this year after last year's covid cancellation. The church's Tuesday Crafters have been busy making some of the annual requested items and creating new items to share. The annual bazaar features handmade holiday crafts, baked goods, hand-painted items, jewelry, the famous Trinkets & Treasures, floral, and a 50/50 drawing and raffle items. There will be breakfast -- cinnamon rolls and coffee -- and lunch -- chicken noodle soup or chili, pulled pork sandwich, pie, iced tea or coffee. Carry-outs will also be available. With Christmas around the corner, it is time to put this year's Winter Wonderland on the calendar so as not to miss out. Bring your friends and neighbors and watch for the big bazaar sign in front of the church.

Veterans Day Program - Nov. 11

There will be a free patriotic Veterans Day Program at the Veterans Wall of Honor Memorial in Bella Vista at 11 a.m. Veterans Day Nov 11. Bring a chair, rain or shine, approximately one hour in length.

Bella Vista Community Band

All are welcome to the Bella Vista Community Concert Band concert 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, at Bella Vista Community Church. Call Shari Ogburn at 918-688-3582 for additional information.

Bella Vista Farmers Market

Bella Vista Farmers Market operates from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sundays through October in the parking lot of Village Center, 606 W. Lancashire Blvd. The Bella Vista Farmers Market is one of few markets in the Northwest Arkansas area that operates on Sundays. The outdoor market promotes health and wellness to the community while supporting local farmers, crafters and small businesses.

City of Bella Vista

Guests from Arkansas and Missouri joined state and local officials Thursday, Sept. 30 at the state line to celebrate completion of a project decades in the making. The Bella Vista Bypass is officially open and completes the missing link to connect Interstate 49 from Fort Smith to Kansas City (almost 300 miles).

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson and Missouri Governor Mike Parsons shook hands before cutting the ribbon, after both speaking on the importance of interstate partnerships.

Arkansas Department of Transportation Director Lorie Tudor called the project the highlight of her career, and said this road is the direct result of taxpayer investment, after the Arkansas taxpayers approved a half-cent sales tax in 2011 to kick off the project.

More than 10 years and $220 million later, a line of classic cars revved their engines across the state line from Missouri into Arkansas. Missouri State Representative Dirk Deaton said this new road will not only move motorists from point A to point B, but will move Arkansas and Missouri from here into the future.

Bella Vista Property Owners Association (POA)

The Board of Directors is launching an effort to develop a Five-Year Strategic Plan for the Bella Vista Property Owners Association. This plan will be used to determine the directionality and funding of projects over the next five years. Member input is critical in the development of this plan.

Member Survey --On Oct. 1st, a survey was sent to all members in good standing with 11 questions. If the POA has your email address on file, you received an online survey. If you did not receive an online survey, please check your spam folder. If the POA does not have your email address on file, you will receive a paper survey in the mail. The survey should take less than five minutes to complete. All surveys are due by Nov. 15.

Focus Groups --In addition to the Member Survey, the POA will conduct a series of four Focus Group meetings. While the Member Surveys are quantitative in getting member input, the Focus Groups will be more qualitative in getting detailed member input. The Focus Group meeting dates follow; all meetings are held at Riodan Hall.

Oct 6 -- 6 p.m.

Oct. 12 -- 4 p.m.

Oct. 19 -- 10 a.m.

Nov. 1 -- 5 p.m.

Focus Group meetings will be heavily interactive. The meetings are anticipated to last 90 minutes. Members should only attend one of the four meetings.

Results --The results of the Member Survey and Focus Groups will be fully and transparently shared with the membership in January. Date TBA.

Five-Year Strategic Plan --The results of the Member Survey and Focus Groups will be used to develop a Five-Year Strategic Plan for the Bella Vista POA. The goal is to roll out this plan to the membership midway through 2022.

Bella Vista Library

The Bella Vista Libary is open Monday-Thursday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The library is closed Sunday.

For information about programs, call the library at 479-855-1753 or visit http://bvpl.org/.

Bella Vista Historical Museum

The museum is open on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 1-5 p.m., with free admission. Three rooms of exhibits tell the history of Bella Vista going back over 100 years. Featured in the museum's gift shop is the pictorial history book released earlier this year about Bella Vista, co-authored by Xyta Lucas and Dale Phillips. That book will also be available for sale at the Bella Vista Business Association Fall Fest from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, to be held in the parking lot alongside Riordan Hall. The museum is located at 1885 Bella Vista Way, near the corner of Highway 71 and Kingsland. Phone 479-855-2335. Website: bellavistamuseum.org.

It's craft season y'all!

Spanker Creek Farm Arts, Crafts & More of NW Arkansas Oct. 13-17

Spanker Creek Farm will host its 15th Annual Arts, Crafts and More Fall Festival Oct. 13-17. This is an outdoor event located in Northwest Arkansas, at the foot of the Ozark Mountains.

Hours: Wednesday-Saturday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Spanker Creek Farm is located just north of Bentonville and south of Bella Vista on West McNelly Road /Benton County 40, approximately half a mile east of Walgreen's and Lowe's. Spanker Creek Farm Arts, Crafts, & More is very conveniently located from War Eagle Mill.

The farm setting has a great Ozark atmosphere with its surrounding beauty, ideal for an Arts, Crafts, and More Fair atmosphere. Spanker Creek runs along the entire south side of the fair grounds and flows into Sugar Creek on the west side. The north side boasts a hillside of beautiful bluffs and trees.

There will be many returning exhibitors that have been coming to the area for years along with new exhibitors from all over the U.S.

War Eagle Fair Oct. 14-17

The War Eagle Fair began in 1954. It was started as a way for crafters from across the Ozarks region to display their works. It continues today over 60 years later with the same idea. With more than 250 booths of all handcrafted products displayed by their creators, the War Eagle Fair takes place along the banks of the War Eagle Creek. A beautiful Fall setting of changing leaves makes the perfect weekend get away experience.The War Eagle Fair is brought to you by the family and friends of founder, Blanche Elliott. The current directors strive to create and continue interest in the traditions of arts and crafts.

Address: 11037 High Sky Inn Rd, Hindsville, Ark. 72738

Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Thursday, Friday, Saturday); 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Sunday)

No pets; service animals only allowed.

Admission is free; parking is $5/vehicle; handicap parking available. There are ATMs located on the grounds.

There is a FREE package checkstand where you can leave purchases of all sizes while you continue shopping; and a convenient loading area for large and heavy items.