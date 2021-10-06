Bella Vista church news

United Lutheran Church

United Lutheran Church (100 Cooper Road, Bella Vista) is hosting the last of its annual Village International Food Festivals on Saturday, Oct. 9, with Oktoberfest. Food will be served between 4 and 7 p.m. The serving will be "grab-n-go" or enjoy eating at the church. German fare is the menu. Call 479-855-1325 to reserve dinners; the deadline for reservation is Thursday, Oct. 7, and there is limited ticket availability. Cost per meal is $12 for adults and $6 for children. The event will be held rain or shine and everyone is welcome.

Village Bible Church

Sunday school for all ages is at 9 a.m., with a worship service at 10:15 a.m. Worship in the sanctuary is mask-optional. The Oasis Center (video venue) is for those preferring a mask-required setting. There is an infant/toddler nursery available for children 3 years and younger during both Sunday school and worship. The 10:15 a.m. service is also streamed live on the Village Bible Church Facebook page, Vimeo.com/user42482704, and the church website, www.villagebibleefc.org, for those who prefer a virtual service.

The Oasis Food Pantry is open Wednesday from 10 a.m. to noon for drive-through pickup. For more information, contact the church at 479-876-5764.

Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church

Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church extends an invitation for worship or Bible Study. Preparation for Mission Sunday, Oct. 10, are underway and this year's focus is on CAMM Central Africa Medical Mission. As a conservative church, God's Word is the standard for teaching and life. All ages are welcome.

Sunday service is from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. After a coffee/social gathering, there is a bible study from 10:45 to 11:15 a.m. Choir practice is on Wednesday afternoons at 4:30 p.m. The practice at this time surrounds pieces from the new hymnal, being introduced on Oct. 24th. It features a new Psalter that is inspirational and will add much to the worship service.

The church is located at 14070 Arkansas Highway 279, Hiwasse (Bella Vista). The facility is ADA accessible so everyone can hear the good news of forgiveness and life in Jesus. Further information is available at beautifulsaviorwels.org/index.html or by calling 479-876-2155.

First United Methodist Church of Bella Vista

Two weekly meetings of AA are hosted at the church on Monday and Saturday. Please call or stop by the church for more information. Traditional worship services are held Sunday at 9 a.m.; contemporary worship is at 11 a.m. Congregants are asked to wear a mask if not covid vaccinated. Sunday school classes for all ages are held at 10 a.m., with a nursery provided. Sunday morning worship service can also be found on AT & T U-Verse on channel 99 and on Cox Cable channel 222 at 11 a.m. on Sunday and Wednesday mornings. Services are also live-streamed on the website fumcbellavista.com.

Highland Christian Church of Bella Vista (Disciples of Christ)

Highland Christian Church of Bella Vista holds Sunday school at 9 a.m. and a church service at 10:30 a.m. Contact the office at 479-855-2780 or visit HighlandChristianChurchBV.org for more information.

Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista

In-person worship is at 10 a.m. Sundays. Due to the upsurge in covid cases locally, masks are strongly recommended for everyone whether vaccinated or not. Childcare is available. Watch the service live on the church website or Facebook page.

The church announces that the Reverend Dr. Judith Irene McMillan has been called as the new pastor. Judi, who was ordained in the Arkansas Presbytery in 1998 and was campus minister at United Campus Ministry in Fayetteville, has also served congregations in Nebraska and Michigan.

Bella Vista Community Church

SOLOS, for widows and single women, meets Saturday, Oct. 9, from 9:30 a.m. to noon in McKay Hall for coffee, cookies, and games (Canasta, Texas Canasta, Bridge, and Mexican Train). Please call the church office to make your reservation for a table.

The church invites you to take a break from Christmas shopping and bring your children to enjoy "A Little Christmas Kiss From Jesus" at 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, followed by a pizza supper. The cost is $5 per family. Please let the church know you are coming by calling 479-855-1126 or emailing [email protected] There will also be an encore performance at 10 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 19, followed by juice and special Christmas cookies. Again, please let the church know if you plan to attend.

Bella Vista Community Church holds a worship service at 10 a.m. Sundays. Visit bvcc.net for more information about the service and video sermons to stay connected from home. You may contact the church at 479-855-1126 (office hours are Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.) or by email at [email protected] The church is located at 75 E. Lancashire Blvd. in Bella Vista.

Bella Vista Lutheran Church

There are two worship services -- at 8:30 a.m. (traditional) and 10:45 a.m. (blended) -- Sunday school and adult Bible classes are at 9:45 a.m. The church service is also at www.bvlutheran.com.

In the fellowship hall, Pastor Gorsche will conduct "Connecting to Disconnected Adults." This will be a time to reflect on your relationships with your adult children and other adults that you want to see connect back to Jesus, as well as an opportunity to better understand their world in building a healthy relationship.

The Lutheran Hour is broadcast every Sunday at 12:30 p.m. on radio station KURM-FM (100.3) and KURM-AM (790).

The Caregiver's Support Group meets for an hour on the first Monday of each month at 10:30 a.m. There is devotion time and sharing time where suggestions and information is offered. There is a small library for resources as well. They support each person with prayer and encouragement. Anyone who is caring for a loved one is welcome and encouraged to attend. Call Diana Wickboldt at 479-202-2417 for further information

GriefShare classes are held at 2 p.m. Tuesdays and will continue weekly until Tuesday, Nov. 30. GriefShare is a support group to provide help and encouragement after the death of a spouse, child, family member or friend.

The Shepherd's Food Pantry is open every Friday from 10 a.m. until noon. Due to the increase of covid. the pantry will operate as a drive-through until further notice for the safety of visitors.

New Life Christian Church

Rise Up, a recovery program for women and men suffering from the after-effects of abortion, has launched in Bella Vista. Approximately one in four women in the U.S. has had an abortion. Both women and men who have participated in the decision to abort often struggle with guilt, shame and self-condemnation. Alcohol and drug addiction, anger issues and depression are common symptoms of post-abortion distress. Oftentimes, women and men keep their feelings and symptoms to themselves and suffer silently. Rise Up is designed to bring God's healing to those affected by their choice to have an abortion. It is free to all participants.

The 13-week program will be held from 7-9 p.m. Mondays, now through Dec. 6, at New Life Christian Church, 103 Riordan Road, Bella Vista. Rise Up Leader Laura Manley said, "To watch faces change, demeanors change ... joy rises up, beauty comes from ashes, and mourning turns to dancing. Only God can do that. It takes my breath away." Rise Up participant Deb described the program in three words: "Forgiven. Set free." For more information and to register for Rise Up, visit www.newlifenwa.com/riseup. There is still time to register.

Highlands Church (United Methodist)

In-person worship is held at 5:30 p.m. Saturday evening and Sunday mornings at 9:30 and 11:15 a.m. Communion is observed during all three services on the first weekend of every month. The Gathering Service now streams live on Facebook (humcbv) every Sunday morning at 11:15 a.m. The Saturday service is uploaded to the website and Facebook on Sunday mornings for those preferring that option. For more information, visit the website humcbv.com or call the church office at 479-855-2277.

St. Bernard Catholic Church

Dance for Alzheimer's/Dementia (11 a.m. to noon) and Dance for Parkinson's (1:30 to 3 p.m.) every Tuesday at St. Bernard's Catholic Church, 1 Saint Bernard Lane, Bella Vista, in the Parish Hall -- $15/per person/class. Caregivers and family members are welcomed and encouraged to join the dance. Participants can dance seated if desired. A Zoom option is available. For more information, contact Allyssa Riley by email at [email protected] or 479-381-7907. Please text or leave a message first.