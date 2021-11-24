The Weekly Vista
What is it? Revealed

November 24, 2021 at 4:00 a.m.
Terri O'Byrne/The Weekly Vista The reveal of last week's pictured item is a pizza cutter; there were no guesses submitted by early deadline time Friday morning. Look for another "What is it?" in next week's edition -- and another chance to have your name entered in a monthly gift card drawing. Today, we also reveal the recipient of the monthly gift card drawing. Don Wiggins, please email us at [email protected] with the address to which we may send your Dairy Queen gift card!

Print Headline: What is it? Revealed

