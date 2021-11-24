Three photography Eagle Watch Cruises scheduled at Hobbs State Park

Thirty-five eagle watch cruises have been scheduled for Hobbs State Park -- Conservation Area over the months of November, December, January and February. With the help of the Photographic Society of Northwest Arkansas (PSNWA), three of those cruises will include special instruction by wildlife photographer Tim Johnson.

Those dates are: Saturday, Dec. 4; Saturday, Jan. 8; and Saturday, Feb. 5.

Instruction with hand outs will begin on board the Hobbs State Park boat promptly at 2:30 p.m. and topics that Johnson will cover are: equipment needed to photograph eagles, proper camera settings for sharp photos of birds in flight and other good spots in northwest Arkansas to photograph eagles.

There will also be an interpreter on board as usual to talk about eagles and to answer your wildlife, Beaver Lake and Hobbs State Park questions.

All tours depart Rocky Branch Marina punctually at 3 p.m. and are limited to 12 participants. Many dates are still available for the Hobbs eagle watch season, which begins in November and runs through February. The cost is $15 plus tax for adults and $7.50 plus tax for children ages 6-12. Registration and pre-payment are required. Call 479-789-5000 for more information and to register. Covid-19 safety guidelines are in effect for guest and staff safety.

About Hobbs State Park – Conservation Area

Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area heads the list as the largest of Arkansas' 52 state parks with a 12,054-acre tract of Ozark landscape along the southern shore of Beaver Reservoir. It is a significant component of the northwest Arkansas ecosystem with carefully managed human impact.

Highlights of this day-use park include a diverse, 54-mile trail system constructed for hiking, running, ADA, mountain biking and horseback riding. The park offers 11 primitive campsites. Six are available to mountain bikers, which are the first of their kind in northwest Arkansas. Hobbs is the only state park in Arkansas to allow regulated hunting. The visitor center includes exhibits about the park's natural resources, limestone landscape and history. Interpretive programs and workshops are offered throughout the year.