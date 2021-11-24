The Weekly Vista
The Weekly Vista obituaries for Nov. 24, 2021

November 24, 2021 at 4:00 a.m.
Kathryn BELL

Kathryn Louise Bell

Kathryn (Kathy) Louise Bell died Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, at her home in Bella Vista, Ark.

She was born May 17, 1949, in Fall River, Kan., to Edward Roschevitz and Audrey (Gundel) Roschevitz.

She was preceded in death by her son, Joseph Adams; her father, Edward; her mother, Audrey; and her brothers, Lee, John, Steve Roschevitz.

Survivors are her son, Allan Bell (Deanna) of Columbia, Mo.; her daughter, Joanna Campbell (Wesley) of Noel, Mo.; her adopted daughter, Misty Adams; seven grandchildren; her brother, Clifford Roschevitz; and sisters, Joan Giurato, Shirley Roschevitz, Linda Sanders.

Services will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be expressed at www.funeralmation.com.

