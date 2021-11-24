McDonald County Historical Society Hosts Book Signing

PINEVILLE, Mo. -- The McDonald County Historical Society hosted a book signing for the group's new book, "A Pictorial History of McDonald County," on Nov. 14 in the Pineville Community Center.

The book, which is a compilation of photos with well-researched captions, was written by various McDonald County historians and members of the McDonald County Historical Society.

Lynn Tatum, board chair for the historical society and partial author of A Pictorial History of McDonald County, said the group worked in conjunction with Arcadia Images of America to publish the book.

"The story of our history is told through photos connected to well-researched captions," Tatum said. "It has been written by local experts on county history but is nationally published by Arcadia in its Images of America series."

Tatum said she wanted to offer a pictorial history book for the county as she knows not everyone enjoys reading but may still enjoy learning more about the county's history. Tatum said there are at least two dozen contributing authors that worked on the book, noting that she, Phyllis Chancellor and Gayla Baker are the three that signed books at the event.

Tatum noted this book is not the first book written and published by the McDonald County Historical Society, pointing to "A Look at the Past," a book written by Karen Jennings and Gayle Foster, also a pictorial history book.

Tatum noted that the book, which took 15 months to write, was an accomplishment shared by many.

"It took a village, and we could not have done it without the dedication and the loyalty that the historical society has had since it was established in 1963," Tatum said. "The original people wrote, and did research, and kept track, and collected photos, and created the foundation for us to be able to build this book."

Tatum offered a short presentation on the book in which she shared photos from various chapters, noting that Chapter Eight, "Culture of Caring," is her favorite. Following Tatum's presentation, the McDonald County Historical society noted new society board members.

Phyllis Chancellor was named president, LaSandra McKeever as secretary, Gayla Baker as a board member, Judy Duncan as a board member, Lynn Tatum as a board member, Kathy Underwood as a board member, Robin Chapman as a board member, and Paula Jones as a board member. The historical society has 16 board members, with each committing to at least three volunteer opportunities through the group.

The new book can be purchased on Amazon, on the Arcadia Publishing website, and from members of the McDonald County Historical Society at the McDonald County Courthouse Museum.

Editor Note: The book may also be purchased at the Bella Vista Historical Museum in Bella Vista.

ALEXUS UNDERWOOD/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Cover of "A Pictorial History of McDonald County". The historical society worked with Arcadia Images of America to publish their newest book.