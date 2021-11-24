Country Club opened for Thanksgiving 1968





The Bella Vista Country Club was added to the National Register of Historic Places in January, 2021, thanks to the year-long efforts of POA Advertising Sales Manager Judy Griffin and her team. It was built in 1967-68, opened on Monday, Nov. 25, 1968, and served a Thanksgiving buffet that Thursday. The following is reprinted from the December 1968 issue of the monthly Village Vista:

The new Bella Vista Country Club clubhouse was opened informally November 25 in time for activities during the holiday season. The gala grand opening for the building was deferred until spring, so that a greater number of members could attend.

The spacious building, designed by award-winning architect E. Fay Jones of Fayetteville, Ark., utilizes native stone blended with rustic wood to create an atmosphere of natural luxury. Construction on the unique building was begun in June, 1967. It was completed at a cost in excess of $1 million ...

The building contains several levels, but no distinctive "stories" as known in conventional buildings. Boasting 30,000 square feet of floor space, the building measures 445 feet in length and 126 feet across ... . Workmen laid approximately 20,000 square feet or 600 tons of stone in construction of the building. Two carloads of hand-split cedar shakes were required to cover the approximately 36,000 square feet of massive roof ... .

Native stone and wood artfully blended by the architect into a man-made extension of the charming Ozark countryside have created a structure which is attracting widespread attention throughout the area. It already has been the subject of several newspaper and magazine articles and is quickly becoming a local landmark.

Courtesy Bella Vista Historical Museum The Country Club as it looked when newly opened in 1968.



