Click It or Ticket this Thanksgiving holiday

Buckle up to save a life when traveling for this year's Thanksgiving holiday.

The Bella Vista Police Department is joining Arkansas law enforcement agencies in the U.S. Department of Transportation's National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's national Click It or Ticket high-visibility enforcement that started Monday. Drivers can expect to see increased enforcement of traffic and vehicle safety, including extra patrols on the lookout for those not wearing seatbelts and safety checkpoints.

Of the lives lost in vehicle crashes in 2019, nearly half (47 percent) could have been saved had they been properly restrained in the vehicle, according to the NHTSA.

Arkansas law requires all front seat passengers to be buckled properly. Children less than 15 years of age should also be properly secured in the vehicle, no matter where they are sitting. Smaller children – less than 6 years old or less than 60 pounds – should be restrained properly in a child safety seat. All passengers in a vehicle must be buckled if the driver has a restricted license.

Individuals wearing a seatbelt properly can also help save their life. Place the shoulder strap across the chest and shoulder with as little slack as possible, and never under an arm or behind the back.

Remember to buckle up when getting into a vehicle, to ensure making it safely home. It's not just a good idea, it's the law. Participating law enforcement agencies will be taking a no-excuses approach to seat belt law enforcement, writing citations day and night. Anyone having questions about this enforcement can call the Bella Vista Police Department at 479-855-3771.