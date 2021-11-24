Cards and Games

Tuesday & Thursday Duplicate Bridge

Winners Nov. 16 were: North-South -- Diane and Joe Warren; East-West -- Billie Harriot and Len Fettig.

Bella Vista Duplicate Bridge Club plays at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday at Riordan Hall. All are welcome.

Tuesday Bias Bowling

Winners Nov. 16 were: First -- Connie Knafla, Jan Jarrard, Mabel Ashline and Lynda Delap. Second -- Roy Knafla, Sandy Denton, Julie Hansen and Diane Lewis. We're back! Come join the fun from 12:30-3 p.m every Tuesday at Riordan Hall.

Tuesday Concordia Cornhole

Winners Nov. 16 were: first, Bill Armstrong; second, Art Hamilton.

Tuesday Potluck 'n Games

Winners Nov. 16 for 3-13: Table 1 -- first, Marie Ryan; second, Max Waugh. Table 2 -- first, Art Hamilton, second, Herb Ayres. Winners for Texas Canasta were: first -- Sharon Bower; second -- Linda Waugh.

This group meets at 5 p.m. every Tuesday at Riordan Hall for potluck and games.

Tuesday Night Couples Cribbage

Winners Nov. 16 were: first -- Chris and Chris King; second -- Stan and Melodee Neukircher; third -- Chuck and Dottie Seeley; fourth -- Bill Schernikau and Vivian Bray. Honorable mention -- Nancy Veach and Ginny Swinney

The Couples Cribbage group plays each Tuesday night at 5 p.m. at Riordan Hall. New players are always welcome. Questions, please call 479-268-6036.

Wednesday Mexican Train Dominoes

Winners Nov. 17 were: first, Sheri Bone; second, Linda Ervin.

Thursday Walk-In Bridge

Winners Nov. 11 were: first, Tim Spaight; second, Cornelia Fleming; third, Connie Clark.

All are welcome to play at 10 a.m. every Thursday at Papa Mikes.

Thursday St. Bernard Games & Goodies

Fun and treats playing all sorts of games are available from 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. every second Thursday at St. Bernard Parish Hall, off Lancashire, east of Highlands Crossing. There is Crazy Canasta, Texas, Samba, Bridge or bring a favorite. Singles, doubles and full tables, experienced players and those who want to learn a new game (instructors can be arranged) are all welcome. Cards and score sheets for many games are available. If new to the area and looking for some card-playing friends, this is the place to be. Tables and beverages are provided. Snacks are welcome to bring to share with the group. Admission is $1 per person; proceeds are distributed to local charities. Call Linda Hoppers at 479-616-0268 for more information.

Friday Men's Pinochle

Winners Nov. 12 were: Table 1 -- first, Alan Akey; second, Chuck Seeley. Table 2 -- first, Terry McClure; second, Stan Neukircher; third, Bill Roush. High Score: Terry McClure`

The Friday Men's Pinochle group (single-deck) takes place at Riordan Hall, with play starting at 12:30 p.m. Please contact Kirk Greenawalt at 479-855-4991 for details.

Saturday Concordia Bocce Ball

Winners Nov. 13 were: Red Team (Tie Breaker Win) -- Marge Shafer, Marie Ryan, Laura Wiesterman, Art Hamilton, Sam Brehm and Jerry Vnuk. Blue Team -- Zona Dahl, Joyce Hansen, Chuck Hurl, Bill Armstrong and Ron Madsen,