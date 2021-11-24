Bella Vista Police Reports

Monday, Nov. 8

8:30 a.m. Police received a report on Oniell Drive that someone's mailbox was hit.

1:02 p.m. Police received a report on Bromwich Lane that someone was possibly scammed by a landscaper.

Tuesday, Nov. 9

9:01 a.m. Police received a report at Evanton and Highlands Baptist Church that a man was walking in full camouflage and carrying a crossbow. Police told the reporting person it is hunting season. The reporting person said they just wanted police to check because they weren't sure the man could hunt in that area.

Wednesday, Nov. 10

1:01 p.m. Police received a report at the police station from a bus driver that someone passed the bus while it was stopped.

Thursday, Nov. 11

7:56 a.m. Police received a report at the Bella Vista Recycling Center that someone dumped waste illegally during the night.

8:54 a.m. Police received a report at Eriboll Lane that a pontoon boat cover was stolen from a boat that was docked at Marykirk Lane.

Friday, Nov. 12

10 a.m. Police received a report on Morcambe Lane of a stolen gun.

10:23 p.m. Police received a report on Lathrop Drive that a man was hiding outside someone's house near the trash cans and, when the person confronted him, he ran away. Police looked for the man and were unable to find him.

Saturday, Nov. 13

2:40 p.m. Police received a report at Carroll Circle and Carroll Drive that an elderly man was prowling around someone's house and they started following him. Police made contact with the reporting person and the suspect. The suspect reported he was just out for a walk and the interaction with the reporting person was a misunderstanding.

4:54 p.m. Police received a report at Harcourt Lane that a package was stolen from someone's porch. FedEx reported that the coordinates showed it was delivered to the person's address.

Sunday, Nov. 14

8:26 a.m. Police received a report on Merritt Circle that someone's vehicle was broken into and some change was stolen.