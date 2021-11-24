Bella Vista -- Keeping you updated

Civil War Round Table -- Dec. 2

December's program on the CSS Hunley -- The Bella Vista Civil War Round Table is pleased to announce that the Dec. 2 program will tell the story of the CSS Hunley. The Confederate submarine CSS Hunley was created to break the Union blockade of southern ports during the Civil War. It carried out the first successful attack and sinking in history on an enemy warship. The program will be presented at 7 p.m. at the Bella Vista Museum at 1885 Bella Vista Way in Bella Vista. The meeting is free and open to the public. Donations are accepted to help with the speaker expenses.

Annual Cookie Walk -- Dec. 4

The 32nd Annual Cookie Walk will be on Saturday, Dec. 4 at Highlands Church (United Methodist), 371 Glasgow Road. Don't miss this Bella Vista tradition! Doors open at 8 a.m.; the Walk begins at 8:30 a.m. Cinnamon rolls, coffee, sweets and treats, soups-to-go, and handmade crafts are available for purchase all morning, so you may shop while waiting to walk! All proceeds support Highlands Church mission and ministry projects. Containers of cookies are $12 each.

Patriotic Event --Dec. 7

Local veterans are holding a patriotic event to commemorate Dec. 7, 1941, at Riordan Hall in Bella Vista on Tuesday, Dec. 7. Event entertainers will include the Bella Vista Sophisticated Ladies Dance Group, Perfect Harmony Barbershop Chorus and the NWA Jazz and More Orchestra. Doors open at 5 p.m.; entertainment begins at 5:30 p.m. with an expected duration of approximately two hours.

Christmas Carol Sing-Along - Dec. 10

Friday, Dec. 10, 6:30 -7:30 p.m. you are invited to a good, old fashioned Christmas Carol Sing-along at Mildred B. Cooper Chapel. It will be a lighthearted time of singing together of some beloved Christmas songs. Bring your reading glasses and your singing voices! Organized by Village Bible Church www.vbcbv.org.

Bella Vista Community Band --Dec 11

All are welcome to the Bella Vista Community Concert Band concert scheduled for 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, at Bella Vista Community Church. Call Shari Ogburn at 918-688-3582 for additional information.

Wreaths Across America in Bella Vista -- Dec. 18

On Dec. 18 at 10 a.m., the Bella Vista Cemetery will participate in Wreaths Across America. There will be a short ceremony that will involve singing the National Anthem, a prayer, and reading the names and branch of service of each veteran as the wreaths are being laid on the graves by volunteers.

Christmas Cantata -- Dec. 18 & 19

The Highlands Chancel Choir will present its annual Christmas Cantata to the public at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18 and 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 19 in the Sanctuary of Highlands Church. Under the direction John Matthews, the Chancel Choir will sing "A Festival of Carols" - a collection of carols featuring various composers and arrangers. This worship service will be accompanied by pianist Pam Meyer and organist Jeannine Wagar. Those attending will be invited to sing many of the wonderful carols contained in this beautiful cantata. All are most welcome to attend either worship service at 371 Glasgow Road in Bella Vista.

Living Nativity -- Dec. 20 & 21

On Monday and Tuesday, Dec. 20 and 21, the Highlands United Methodist Men will sponsor a Living Nativity on the church campus, 371 Glasgow Road in Bella Vista. The congregation, including men, women and children, will participate in reenacting the night Jesus was born. The first scene will start at 6:45 p.m. and the evening will conclude at 8 p.m.

Bella Vista Historical Museum

The museum is normally open Thursday through Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. However, it will be open extra hours on Friday and Saturday of Thanksgiving weekend, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and closed on Thanksgiving Day itself. Always free admission. Local residents are welcome to bring in their holiday visitors and check out all the historical exhibits as well as the museum gift shop which has a variety of merchandise and souvenirs perfect for holiday gift giving. The museum is located near the corner of Highway 71 and Kingsland in Bella Vista. Information: 479-855-2335 or www.bellavistamuseum.org.

City of Bella Vista

The city of Bella Vista offices will be closed Thursday and Friday, Nov. 25 and 26, for Thanksgiving.

Bella Vista Library

The library will operate with the following hours during the Thanksgiving holiday:

Wednesday, Nov. 24 -- 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Thursday and Friday, Nov. 24 and 25 – CLOSED

It will reopen at regular hours on Saturday, Nov. 27.

The libary is open Monday-Thursday 9 a.m.-7 p.m.; Friday 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; and Saturday 10 a.m.-4 p.m. The library is closed on Sundays.

For information about programs offered by the library, call 479-855-1753 or visit http://bvpl.org/.

Bella Vista Property Owners Association (POA)

Loch Lomond drawdown set -- A drawdown at Loch Lomond in Bella Vista will begin Nov. 24. The lake is forecast to fall 3 inches per day and 4 feet overall. Barring heavy rain, the drawdown should be complete by Dec. 10. The lower water level allows the lake department to do maintenance on the spillway and boat ramps and for lakefront property owners to maintain seawalls and docks.

Welcome Meet and Greet for New Residents -- On Saturday, Dec. 18, new residents are invited to attend a Welcome Meet and Greet at the Bella Vista Country Club (98 Clubhouse Drive). There will be an informal gathering at 9:30 a.m. for anyone who wants to come early to meet other attendees. The meeting will start at 10 a.m. and end at approximately 11:30 a.m. New homeowners and renters in the past 9-12 months are invited to join the meeting. This will be an opportunity to introduce yourselves and meet other new residents of Bella Vista and learn about the amenities. If interested in attending, please contact Debbie Sorensen at [email protected] who will contact you with details.

Surrounding Area

Walton Arts Center will host the first national tour of the record-breaking new musical comedy, Mean Girls, Dec. 14-19. Based on the hilarious hit film written by Tina Fey, Newsweek calls the show, "Hilarious! A smart, splashy new musical that delivers with immense energy, a wicked sense of humor and joyful inside-jokery."

Based on the iconic film of the same name, Mean Girls follows Cady Heron through the halls of her new high school. Having grown up on the African savannah, nothing could have prepared her for her strange new home: suburban Illinois. She'll encounter a trio of lionized frenemies, led by the charming but ruthless, Regina George. Can Cady rise to the top of the popularity pecking order, or will she learn the hard way that you can't cross a queen bee without getting stung?

With eight performances running Dec. 14-19, tickets for Mean Girls start at $41 plus applicable fees. Get your seats now because this is some high-school drama you don't want to miss. Tickets to the show and to the cocktail class can be purchased in-person at the Walton Arts Center Box Office weekdays 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., by calling 479-443-5600 weekdays 10 am until 5 pm or by visiting waltonartscenter.org.

All patrons will be required to wear a mask while inside Walton Arts Center. Information about additional safety protocols can be found at waltonartscenter.org.

Show times:

Tuesday, Dec. 14 and Wednesday, Dec. 15 at 7 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 16 at 1:30 and 7 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 17 at 8 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 18 at 2 and 8 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 19 at 2 p.m.