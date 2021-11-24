Bella Vista Club News

Retired Nurses of NWA

The Retired Nurse's of NWA will meet at noon Tuesday, Nov. 30, at Northwest Medical Center in Bentonville in Classroom A. An optional lunch may be purchased at the Allspice Café beginning at 11:15 a.m. The noon presentation will be about Medicare changes and how they impact Part D medication plans and also about covid-19 and vaccines. Pharmacist, Joy Turner, will be the featured speaker. For more information, call 479-715-6352.

BV Christian Women's Connection

The Prayer Connection will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1, at 26 Drummore Drive in Bella Vista.

The Christian Women's Connection will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8, at New Life Church, 103 Riordan Road in Bella Vista. The speaker will be Penelope Arnold, "Finding Your Peace While Living in Chaos." The feature presentation will be "Creative Gift Wrapping" by Dorothy Nigro and Cheryl Braswell. Breakfast is $10 and reservations and/or cancellations are essential by 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3. For a reservation, call Glenda at 479-366-7562 or text Dorothy at 479-381-6516 or email Jane at [email protected] This program is sponsored by Stonecroft Ministries.

Civil War Round Table

December's program on the CSS Hunley --The Bella Vista Civil War Round Table is pleased to announce that the 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, program will tell the story of the CSS Hunley. The Confederate submarine CSS Hunley was created to break the Union blockade of southern ports during the Civil War. It carried out the first successful attack and sinking in history on an enemy warship.

The program will be presented by the president of our Round Table, Dale Phillips. Mr. Phillips, as part of his 41-year career with the National Park Service, was stationed in New Orleans, La., and Charleston, S.C., the places where the Hunley story begins and ends.

The program will be presented at the Bella Vista Museum. The meeting is free and open to the public. Donations are accepted to help with the speaker expenses.

The purpose of the Bella Vista CWRT is to educate and stimulate interest in the period of history of the United States known as the "The Civil War," to promote historical, educational, and literary study and activities related to the Civil War, including events and circumstances related to the cause and effects of the War. The Round Table normally meets at 7 p.m. the first Thursday of each month at the Bella Vista Museum, 1885 Bella Vista Way, Bella Vista, AR. The Museum is located at the intersection of Highway 71 and Kingsland Road.

For further information please contact CWRT President Dale Phillips at 812-899-2049 or email at [email protected]

Bella Vista Needlework Club

The Bella Vista Needlework Club meets the first Monday of every month at Riordan Hall. Members work on whatever they choose such as knitting, crocheting, beading, cross stitch, embroidery, etc.

The next meeting is Monday, Dec. 6. There will be a short meeting, snacks and socializing with work on our personal projects. If you have a POA picture card, there is no fee at the reception desk and $2.50 otherwise. The group fee is only $2 annually. New members are welcome. Any questions call Rosalyn at 479-276-2033.

Laureate Alpha Gamma

The Laureate Alpha Gamma chapter of Beta Sigma Phi met at Gusano's Pizzeria on Wednesday Nov. 10, 2021, for lunch and its monthly meeting. Arrangements were made by Jan Vogel. Committee reports were given. A monetary gift will be given to the Bella Vista Public Library as the service project for the month. A program on Veterans Day was given by Program Chairman, Lori Langley.

Thursday Jam

Want to jam and harmonize on the songs of the Everly Brothers, the Kingston Trio, Buddy Holly, and Ricky Nelson (among others)? We would love to have anyone interested join us. This group meets at 7 p.m. Thursday nights at 19 Milford Lane in Bella Vista. If you have questions call 479-876-6275.

SCAS Sugar Creek Astronomical Society

The SCAS Club will hold a 20th Anniversary Bash Saturday, Dec. 11, to include a banquet starting at 6 p.m. with gift exchange and award presentations. Speakers and SCAS Historical Film will begin at 7:30 p.m. Guest speaker is Scott Roberts from Explore Scientific, and Keynote Speaker is Carroll Iorg, Astronomical League President. All are welcome to attend the 7:30 p.m. speakers portion of the event. RSVP's for the meal must be made by Dec. 1.

Currently there is one impromptu Star Party group in Bella Vista, the original Old Timers group which meets whenever the weather is clear for good night viewing. The next big star party is Dec. 4. at George Washington Carver National Monument Park, to assist in their star party and the school group that will be attending. If you are in need of an Astronomy Program and/or Star Party please contact Paul Anderson at 928-651-0334.

Monthly club meetings of the Sugar Creek Astronomical Society are held the second Tuesday each month at the Waterway Christian Church in Bentonville. Astronomy Fundamentals starts at 6:30 p.m. followed by the General Meeting at 7 p.m. The next regular meeting will be Jan. 11. There will be viewing afterwards weather permitting. Astro Games and Fun Astro Worksheets are available for the kids. All ages are welcome. The club was founded in Bella Vista, and currently serves amateur astronomers and their families from southern Missouri to Fayetteville.

Bella Vista Apple Computer Users Club

The Bella Vista Apple Computer Users Club will have a meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 2, at the Bella Vista Public Library community room.

The tentative agenda for the December meeting will include an overview of the latest iPhone operating system iOS 15.1 and a discussion on guidelines and suggestions for organizing apps on the iPhone. Please bring your iPhone's and or iPads to this meeting. Subjects for monthly meeting agendas include discussions and demonstrations of Apple software and hardware including tips for using all Apple devices.

The Bella Vista Apple Computer Club will meet at 5:30 p.m. the first Thursday of every month at the Bella Vista Public Library community room. All levels of experience with Apple devices are welcome to attend. For more information or questions, please contact Gene Goodrich at 479-899-5531 or [email protected]

Bella Vista Computer Club

The Bella Vista Computer Club generally meets at 7 p.m. on Mondays in Room 1001, on the lower level of the Highlands Crossing Center, 1801 Forest Hills Blvd. in Bella Vista. The club currently highly recommends masking and observing social distancing, or consider the meeting by Zoom if you are unvaccinated or have other at-risk persons in your household.

Visitors and guests are welcome. Detailed directions to meeting rooms and meeting parameters for the Zoom simulcast, can be found on the website. The yearly BVCC membership is $25 for the first member in a household and $10 for each additional member in the same household with membership available online. The benefits of club membership include help clinics, remote assistance for members with computerized devices and free classes on a variety of topics.

SOLOS

Solos is a group of single and widowed Bella Vista women meeting for several years at the Bella Vista Community Church the second Saturday of every month. This time includes coffee, tea and a snack followed by a Bible presentation and games. Please note that after the pandemic caused the group to take a year's break the last three months attendance has been extremely low and consideration is being given to canceling the group. Those present at the November meeting were in favor, however, some old time members would like to keep it going. There will be a meeting from 9:30 to noon Saturday, Dec. 11, to discuss the future of this group. If you have an opinion but are unable to attend the meeting, please call Sue at 479-855-0574 or Jan at 479-855-1593 to express your opinion.

BV Rotary Club

The Rotary Club of Bella Vista is currently meeting the second Thursday of the month at 7 a.m. at the Concordia of Bella Vista and the fourth Thursday of the month at 5:30 p.m. also at Concordia. There will be pastries, etc. for breakfast and light refreshments, etc. for the evening meeting. Each meeting will have a program of general interest and guests are always welcome. For additional information contact Bob at 479-866-7438.

Sugar Creek Railroad Club

Sugar Creek Railroad Club hosts train shows and events to support local charities, while preserving the national railroad heritage. There will not be a meeting in the month of November; there will be a Christmas Dinner in December.

Meetings will resume at 6 p.m. the fourth Thursday of each month beginning Jan. 27, 2022. All are welcome to join at the A&M Railroad Museum, 306 E. Emma, Springdale. For more information you can find our Website at http://sugarcreekrailroadclub.com/.

Perfect Harmony

Perfect Harmony Women's Barbershop Chorus meets from 3-4:30 p.m. (winter rehearsal hours) every Monday in the Fellowship Hall of the Highland Christian Church, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd. in Bella Vista (enter at the North door). Regular rehearsal time will resume in the spring. To attend, you must have at least the first dose of the covid-19 vaccination. No previous experience or try outs are required to join. Women of all ages and voice ranges are invited to experience Barbershop singing. For more information or to schedule the chorus for your entertainment, call Karen Frankenfeld, Director at 479 876 7204.

Bella Vista Men's Chorus

The Bella Vista Men's Chorus is looking for a few good men. They are rehearsing for a Christmas concert, "Christmas Is ..." from 6:30-8 p.m. every Monday at the Highlands Methodist Church on Glasgow Road. Men are cordially invited to join this group of guys who have the gift of song. No audition is required, just an ability to carry a tune and a cordial demeanor. Call music director John Matthews for more information at 479-268-5391.

Paint on Your Own

Paint on Your Own is an artists group that meets from 8:30-noon each Friday at Riordan Hall. You can paint on your own with acrylics, oil, watercolor, pencils, drawing, etc. Anyone interested in joining may come. It's just $2.50 or no fee with a picture POA card at the front desk. Call Anita Carroll at 479-402-3001 if you have any questions.

Village Lake Writers and Poets

The Village Lake Writers and Poets meets monthly on the second Wednesday of the month. This is an open-to-the-public and free meeting for all interested in the art of writing. Meetings begin at 11 a.m. and usually go until 2 p.m. Co-director and local author, Donna May, will host and lead the writing activities for the day. There are always open readings, so carry your writing journal, notebook or book to celebrate and share and bring along favorite writing pens and paper and a recent poem or prose you have been working on. There is almost always a local artist as a special feature. Meetings take place at various locations in Bella Vista. For additional information, email [email protected] or call 608-642-1294.

Clay Studio

The Clay Studio at Wishing Spring Gallery offers classes for intermediate hand-building, wheel throwing and children's classes. For more information, visit www.wishingspringgallery.net.

BV Area Radio Club

The Bella Vista Area Radio Club has resumed in-person meetings at a new time and venue. Meetings are at 6:30 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month, at the Highlands Golf and Clubhouse, 1 Pamona Drive, off Scottsdale, near I-549. Monthly license testing is also conducted. Details are at www.BellaVistaRadioClub.org, and www.Facebook.com/groups/BellaVistaRadioClub, or by calling Glenn Kilpatrick at 479-426-3295. All prospective hams and amateur radio enthusiasts are welcome.

TOPS #297 Monday

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) Chapter #297 meets Monday mornings at Riordan Hall. Weigh in anytime between 8:15 and 9 a.m. before the meeting, which ends at 10 a.m. New members are welcome. There are incentives and motivation while you are working to lose weight.

Weight Watchers Group

Weight Watchers (WW) meets every Monday beginning with weigh-in at 9:30 a.m. followed by a meeting at 10 a.m., at New Life Christian Church located at 103 Riordan Road in Bella Vista. All are welcome to attend this supportive group on a weight loss journey.

TOPS #0532 Saturday

Chapter 0532 meets weekly on Saturdays at Riordan Hall, 2 Riordan Drive, Bella Vista. The club weigh-in is at 8:30 a.m., followed by a meeting. All meetings are for interested men and women looking to lose weight. It's not always smooth sailing on the weight loss journey. The support "network" through TOPS and its members will give the motivation and support you need on your weight loss journey.

Bella Vista Fly Tyers

The Bella Vista Fly Tyers Club meets at Riordan Hall in Bella Vista at 9 a.m. every Thursday with a social hour, followed by a meeting from 10 to 11 a.m. The club is a fishing, conservation and service group consisting of approximately 110 members. This group of men and women share a common interest in fishing (both warm- and cold-water species found in the local streams and lakes of Bella Vista). The club also promotes lake conservation, recreational activities, and conducts service projects throughout Northwest Arkansas. Fall activities include conducting fly-tying classes, holding fishing outings and other social gatherings such as the fall picnic and Christmas parties. Consider visiting at any of the future meetings or activities.

Great Issues

Every two or three weeks, this club of women and men meets to discuss a book that examines the question: "How would you evaluate the health of American democracy or of Western civilization itself?" The club rotates books among several approaches as in these examples of books read: "The Closing of the Muslim Mind" by Robert Riley; "Father of Us All: War and History, Ancient and Modern," by Victor Davis Hanson; "Rise of Christianity," by Rodney Stark; "AI Superpowers: China, Silicon Valley and the New World Order," by Kai-Fu Lee.

The books are chosen by the members and range from more popular to more serious works. The club reads only a chapter or two at a time and provides a synopsis prior to discussions. Club members share a cup of coffee or a glass of wine, some cheese and crackers, and a cookie or two. The point is to learn something, to enjoy and laugh, which also nourishes the mind. If interested in an open discussion of serious works with a group of like-minded adults, please join. Contact Jene Porter at 479-250-8426.

Woodcarvers Club

The Bella Vista Woodcarvers Club is a group of local artisans that meets regularly to share art, exchange experiences in woodworking and stay connected to members. Meetings begin at 1 p.m. every Thursday at Riordan Hall, located at 3 Riordan Drive in Bella Vista. On the third Thursday of each month, there is a class on some aspect of carving, wood-burning, finishing or another interesting topic. Classes are a great way to practice techniques, learn new ways to achieve your goal, and discover your own unique style.

The club's purpose is to promote the general fields of carving, wood-burning and sculpting of wood, and to promote a greater appreciation of wood in an artistic expression. The club is dedicated to giving back to the community through activities teaching children and adults the art of carving, as held at Concordia, Brookfield Assisted Living Center and the Bella Vista Library. Visitors are always welcome. At this time, masks are still required. For more information, contact Jean Visnich, president, at 479-426-8409, or email [email protected]

NWA Women's Chorus

If you love to sing, women from Benton, Washington and McDonald counties are invited to join. All are welcome, with no tryouts or experience needed. Performances include classical, pop, folk and show tunes for local clubs, schools, care centers and veteran centers. Rehearsals are at 12:45 p.m. every Monday at Bella Vista's St. Bernard Church Hall, with plenty of room to spread out and follow Arkansas covid-19 guidelines. Call Elaine at 918-857-1675 or visit www.nwarkansaswomenschorus.com.