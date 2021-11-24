Bella Vista church news

Village Bible Church

The Oasis Food Pantry Ministry is closed this week in observance of Thanksgiving.

Friday, Dec. 3, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m., individuals may donate blood at the VBC Blood Drive event,

Friday, Dec. 10, 6:30-7:30 p.m. everyone is invited to a good, old-fashioned Christmas Carol Sing-along at Mildred B. Cooper Chapel. It will be a lighthearted time of singing together of some beloved Christmas songs. Bring your reading glasses and your singing voices! Organized by Village Bible Church www.vbcbv.org.

The VBC worship service "Unto Us" Christmas Program will be held Sunday, Dec. 12, at 10:15 a.m.

the Oasis Food Pantry will be closed on Wednesday, Dec. 22.

First United Methodist Church of Bella Vista

First United Methodis Church of Bella Vista welcomes all to special holiday services this year.

The Longest Night service will be held Tuesday, Dec. 21, at 6:30 p.m.

There will be three services on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24 -- noon, 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. -- and no services on Christmas Day, Dec. 25.

Highland Christian Church of Bella Vista (Disciples of Christ)

Sunday, Nov. 28, will be a Hanging of the Greens to mark the beginning of Advent.

Highland Christian Church of Bella Vista holds Sunday school at 9 a.m. and a church service at 10:30 a.m. Contact the office at 479-855-2780 or visit HighlandChristianChurchBV.org for more information.

Bella Vista Community Church

Upcoming Christmas Concerts in the BVCC Sanctuary:

Monday, Dec. 6 -- 5:30 p.m. Bentonville High School Chamber Orchestra

Saturday, Dec. 11 -- 3 p.m. Bella Vista Community Concert Band

Sunday, Dec. 12 -- 3 p.m. Bella Vista Men's Chorus

Bella Vista Community Church offers several Bible study opportunities for all to attend: Adult Bible Fellowship is Sunday 9-9:55 a.m. in McKay Hall; Men's Bible Fellowship is Monday 8-9:15 a.m. in the overflow area; Koffe Klatch (Women's Fellowship) is Thursday 9:30-11 a.m. on the lower level; Community Life Groups with various times and days. Contact the church office for more information.

The worship service is at 10 a.m. Sundays. Visit bvcc.net for more information about the service and video sermons to stay connected from home. The church contact is 479-855-1126 (office hours are Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.) or by email at [email protected] The church is located at 75 E. Lancashire Blvd. in Bella Vista.

Highlands Church (United Methodist)

The 32nd Annual Cookie Walk will be on Saturday, Dec. 4. Don't miss this Bella Vista tradition. Doors Open at 8 a.m.; the Walk begins at 8:30 a.m. Cinnamon rolls, coffee, Sweets and Treats, Soups-To-Go, and handmade crafts are available for purchase all morning, so you may shop while waiting to walk! All proceeds support Highlands Church mission and ministry projects. Containers of cookies are $12 each.

The next Blood Drive is scheduled from 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15, and is organized by our HUMMERS (Highlands United Methodist Men). Free Cholesterol Screening. Eat well and drink plenty of fluids prior to the blood drive. Photo ID required.

The Highlands Chancel Choir will present its annual Christmas Cantata to the public at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, and 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 19, in the Sanctuary of Highlands Church. Under the direction John Matthews, the Chancel Choir will sing "A Festival of Carols" -- a collection of carols featuring various composers and arrangers. This worship service will be accompanied by pianist Pam Meyer and organist Jeannine Wagar. Those attending will be invited to sing many of the wonderful carols contained in this beautiful cantata. All are most welcome to attend either worship service.

On Monday and Tuesday, Dec. 20 and 21, the Highlands United Methodist Men will sponsor a Living Nativity on the church campus. The congregation, including men, women and children, will participate in reenacting the night Jesus was born. The first scene will start at 6:45 p.m. and the evening will conclude at 8 p.m.

Highlands Church will have a family Christmas Eve Candlelight Communion worship service at 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 24. Get an early start to your Christmas Eve festivities by worshipping with us. Enjoy this special tradition of ending the service with a candlelit rendition of Silent Night. Little children will have light sticks so as not to miss out on the beauty of this service. Everyone is welcome.

A combined worship service is planned at Highlands for the weekend of Dec. 25-26. There is one service at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 26. Please note, the celebration and gathering services have been canceled for that weekend. Also, everyone is invited to mark their calendars for the weekend of Jan. 1-2 for another combined worship service due to the New Year's holiday.

Bella Vista Lutheran Church

There are two worship services on Sundays: 8:30 a.m. traditional and 10:45 a.m. blended worship. Education hour is at 9:45 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall and also in the Library, where Pastor Hass leads "Christianity 101" for the opportunity to understand how BVLC operates and learn about Luther's Small Catechism. Visit the church website at www.bvlutheran.com for additional information.

Thanksgiving worship service is at 10 a.m. Thursday.

Choir rehearsals are on Saturdays at 9:30 a.m. and at 10:30 a.m. They are currently rehearsing for the Christmas concert on Dec. 5. All singers are welcome.

The Shepherd's Food Pantry is open every Friday from 10 a.m.-noon. This is "drive-through" pantry for the safety of our clients. The pantry will be closed Nov. 26.

Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church

Sunday service is from 9:30-10:30 a.m. After a coffee/social gathering there is a bible study from 10:45-11:15 a.m. Choir practice is on Wednesday afternoon at 4:30 p.m. The church is located at 14070 Arkansas Highway 279, Hiwasse (Bella Vista). The facility is ADA accessible. As a conservative church, God's Word is its standard for teaching and life. All ages are welcome. Further information is available at beautifulsaviorwels.org/index.html or by calling 479-876-2155.

This year the decorating of the church for advent begins on Saturday with the first day of advent being observed on Sunday. Each week more of the church is decorated as we journey through the advent season. You are welcome to come and experience our journey.

Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista

Those who love to knit or crochet are invited to join the Busy Hands group at 1 p.m. Fridays in the PCBV office lobby. Call the church office for more information at 479-855-2390.

In-person worship is at 10 a.m. Sundays. Due to the upsurge in covid cases locally, masks are strongly recommended for everyone whether vaccinated or not. Childcare is available. Watch the service live on the church website or Facebook page.

The church website at www.pcbv.org shares much information and the website is mobile-friendly.