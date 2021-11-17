Womack honors city, its veterans

Referring to Bella Vista as "the city that bleeds red, white and blue," Congressman Steve Womack paid tribute to the city's rich patriotic history while honoring its many veterans during his keynote address at the Veterans Day event held Nov. 11 in Bella Vista.

"It is amazing to me the collection, the diversity and the service of the people of this great community," he said at the well-attended event, originally scheduled to be held outdoors at the Veterans Wall of Honor before cold temperatures forced it inside New Life Christian Church on Riordan Road.

As for all the nation's veterans, Womack said, "Not a day goes by that I'm not reminded of the blessings of liberty and those who safeguard it. Our veterans are part of the genius of our country."

The congressman was not only mindful of the nation's veterans, and what they mean to the United States, but also of those family members who supported their soldiers on the home front.

"Throughout my military career I was taught that the family was a combat multiplier," he said. "They keep the home fires burning, never knowing if their loved one is ever going to make it home. I would hope on this Veterans Day and always, that you would keep their loved ones in mind. Afterall, they serve as well."

Womack, who served in the U.S. Army, achieving the rank of Colonel, assured those here in his home 3rd Congressional District that he would work to continue to keep the armed services strong while in office.

"It is my daily and prideful goal that through all of my work in Washington, because I've taken an oath to the Constitution, the greatest living document, outside of the Holy Bible, that I've ever read, (because it) says it very simply, 'provide for the common defense,' and it is my ultimate goal throughout the course of my work to make sure that our armed forces are the best manned, our forces are the best trained, that our forces are the best equipped of any military on the planet. And if we do it right, the future will take care of itself, and we will have, as Ronald Reagan said, 'Peace through strength.'"

Womack finished by speaking the third stanza of the song, America the Beautiful, as "a way of acknowledging the reason we are all gathered here today."

He recited, "Oh beautiful for heroes proved in liberating strife. Who more than self their country loved and mercy more than life."

Parsons, who said the event "may be the biggest and best Veterans Day event in Arkansas," told the audience, "You're the ones making it that."

He also presented certificates of appreciation to three individuals with ties to the Bella Vista Veterans Wall of Honor, which is overseen by the Veterans Council of Northwest Arkansas. One of those individuals was Ray Brust, the president emeritus of the council who is stepping down after serving for five years. Another was Leonard Eisert, 94, the last living member of the original group of seven men who got the memorial project off the ground, seeing it to its completion in 2004. The third individual honored was the late Leonard Watten, the director, architect and guiding force behind the project.

During the program the Veterans Council Honor Guard, captained by Charlie Breitzke, presented the colors and State Representative Gayla McKenzie offered the invocation.

Leading the Pledge of Allegiance were Madeline Fink and Makenzie Lawrey, members of local Girl Scout Troop 5018 of which Kristen Stevens is the scoutmaster.

Village Baptist Church's Sheilah Pridemore sand the National Anthem and Lois Carlson directed the Ecumenical Church Orchestra in the Five Branches of the Military Medley.

The NWA Women's Chorus performed a medley of military songs under the direction of Larry Zhering and the event was brought to a close with the playing of TAPS by Betty Wehner.