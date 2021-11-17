LETTER: Take the pledge, help our veterans

This past week I had a complimentary lunch at the BV Bar and Grill courtesy of the POA on Veterans Day. First I want to thank the POA for their 'Thank-You" to BV Veterans. I was joined by an "airborne brother" who had also served in the 82nd Airborne and we reminisced about our time as paratroopers. We did not serve during the same period of time but the camaraderie was there. As our meal was served, we prayed thanking the Lord for the freedoms we have enjoyed in the U.S.A. We gave thanks for the many men and women in uniform who had given their very lives that we might enjoy not only the freedom but also the economic prosperity that every American has the opportunity to achieve in this great country if they are willing to work for it.

On the road back home, I began to think about what it would be like to have been severely injured in Iraq or Afghanistan. Last week I had seen the story of a military vet who lost both legs and one of his arms in a roadside bomb a few years ago. He was shown receiving a new home modified specifically to compensate for his disabilities through Tunnels to Towers Foundation. This foundation provides mortgage free homes to families of military, police, and firefighters who have lost loved ones or have ended up with life-crippling disabilities due directly to their service to all the rest of us. My wife and I have been giving the requested $11 per month to T2T for the last couple of years and as I heard this veteran's story I was thankful to be a part of this organization's service.

I am writing this letter-to-the-editor to encourage every family that is able in Bella Vista to consider making the Tunnels to Towers pledge. I think you'll be glad you did.

Ralph Patterson

U.S. Army, Retired

Bella Vista