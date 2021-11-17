LETTER: Campground or mobile home park?

Lets have a discussion regarding the POA campground.

I had always thought that, by definition, it was simply that and not intended for units to be parked there, being lived in, full time (sites 1 and 2). No, you cannot reserve these sites. As an FYI, modern rv's have dual heat pumps, dual ac's, washers and dryers, electric hot waters etc. As a real property owner and thus POA I want to see electric meters and water meters on these sights.

If we are now operating a mobile home park advise us property owners.

When I park my motorhome in Texas I pay an electric bill there along with my home electric bill also.

Carl Heffner

Bella Vista