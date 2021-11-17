Obituaries for the Nov. 17, 2021, edition of The Weekly Vista

Jack K. Anderson

Lt. Col. Jack K. Anderson (Retired) of Bella Vista, Ark., died Nov. 9. 2021.

He was born in Caney, Kan., March 6, 1931, to Marjorie and Everett Anderson. He was a 1949 graduate of Caney Valley High School. He married Katie March 23, 1951. He graduated Pittsburg State University and obtained his master's degree from Texas A&M. He joined the Air Force in 1953 and served until 1974, at which time he and his family moved back to Caney. He worked for Graves Funeral Home and Phillips 66 until 1979, when he and his family moved to Bella Vista. Before his retirement he worked for Cooper Communities, Inc. He was a member of Bella Vista Assembly of God and worked with the Gideon's.

He was preceded in death by his wife 0f 68 years, Katie; his parents; a sister; and a daughter.

He is survived by his son, Kenneth (Christan) of Eureka Springs; his daughter, Lisa (David) of Bella Vista; and eight grandchildren.

Memorial services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, at Bella Vista Assembly of God.

Memorials may be given to Teen Challenge, 155 Walnut Valley Rd., Hot Springs, AR 71909.

Roger J. Balthazor

Roger J. Balthazor, 84, died Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, with his family by his side in Bella Vista, Ark.

He was born Jan. 3, 1937, in Fond du Lac, Wisc., to Francis and Mary (Clonan) Balthazor. He graduated from North Fond du Lac High School. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1955-59. On Oct. 21, 1961, he married Diane Druggish at Presentation Church in North Fond du Lac. He began his career as an aircraft mechanic and retired as a manager from KC Aviation in Appleton, Wisc., after 30 years. He moved to Bella Vista in 1998. He enjoyed playing golf, exercising at Branchwood and traveling the world.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Gary; his in-laws, Ralph and Mae Druggish; and two brothers-in-law, Thomas Druggish, David Cratchy.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Diane; his daughter, Linda (Ken) Sadorf; his son, Steven (Tracy) Balthazor; three grandchildren; his two sisters-in-laws, Carol Cratchy, Eileen Druggish.

Services will be held at St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church in Bella Vista on Nov. 22, 2021, with visitation from 9-10 a.m. followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m., officiated by Father Barnabas Maria-Susa. Military Honors will follow. Inurnment will be held immediately after at the church columbarium.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Circle of Life Hospice or the Bella Vista Public Library.

Margie Lee Dickson

Margie Lee Dickson, 99, of Bella Vista, Ark., died Nov. 8, 2021.

She was born Dec. 31, 1921, in Crestline, Kan., to Floyd E. and Edna (Wisby) Harrison. She was raised and educated in Pittsburg, Kan. She worked for Santa Fe General Offices in Topeka, Kan., and for the Federal Government for 26 years. She was married to Dale J. Dickson, Sept. 27, 1947. She was a member of the Northland Christian Church in Topeka. She moved to Bella Vista in 1989,

She was preceded in death by her husband, Dale.

Survivors include two nieces, Mary Walter of Des Moines, Iowa, Martha Joan Niblack of Campobello, S.C.; and one nephew, Vance W. Harrison of Annapolis, Md.

There will be no memorial service.

Vincent Robert Graver

Vincent Robert Graver, 78, of Bella Vista, Ark., died Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, at Mercy Hospital in Rogers, Ark.

He was born July 9, 1943, in Muskogee, Okla.,to Herbert and Alice (Barksdale) Graver. He married Monique Leczinski Graver. He served as a Master Seargent in the United State Air Force.

He is preceded in death by his parents; and his son, Christophe Graver.

Survivors include his wife, Monique Graver; his sons, Eric Graver of Bella Vista, Geoff (Lari) Graver of Ohio, Marc Graver of Virginia; one brother, four sisters, two brothers-in-law and nine grandchildren.

No services are planned.

Memorials may be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Mary Teresa Mercer

Mary Teresa Mercer, 92, of Bella Vista, Ark., died Nov. 5, 2021.

She was born Feb. 24, 1929, on a farm and small store in County Louth, Ireland, to Patrick Morgan and Mary Elizabeth (Grogan) Mercer. She studied at the Dominican Convent secondary school in Cabra in Dublin and then worked in the family business while studying bookkeeping and accountancy. In 1951 she flew to Houston to join her sister and aunt in the Sisters of the Incarnate Word convent. She studied for her BA at St. Thomas University followed by a MA in teaching mathematics. In 1969 she left the convent and worked as a high school math teacher and later as a computer programmer at Texas Instruments. She married John "Cliff" Mercer in 1971. They moved to Bella Vista in 1981. She enjoyed golfing, playing cards and was a member of St Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church in Bella Vista.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Cliff; her parents; and her sister, Anne.

She is survived by her sisters, Philomena, Cecelia, Regina; and her brother, David.

Mass of the Resurrection will be at 9:30 a.m. at St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church, 1 St. Bernard Lane, Bella Vista on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, with rosary at 9 a.m. before mass.

Glenda A. Redenius

Glenda A. Redenius, 83, of Bella Vista, Ark., died Nov. 5, 2021, surrounded by family.

Born in Moweaqua, Ill., Jan. 21, 1938, she is predeceased by her parents, Glen and Bertha Baker; and her brother, John Baker.

Survivors include her husband of 64 years, Dennis Redenius; her son, Mark Redenius of Kewanee, Ill.; and one granddaughter.

She graduated from Rockford West High School in 1957, and worked in administrative and purchasing roles in manufacturing before retiring. She enjoyed singing in the choir at Highland Church, Inc. (Methodist), Thomas Kincaid puzzles, collecting chicken décor and traveling. She was a member of the Lion's Club and PEO. Donations may be made to either of these organizations or the Highland Church, Inc. (Methodist) choir.

Memorial service will be at 10 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at Highland Church, Inc. (Methodist) in Bella Vista.

