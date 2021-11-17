Grief Support groups help ease hurt of holiday season

SIDEBAR:

Anyone who wants help in coping with loss during the holidays can take advantage of “Surviving the Holidays” from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday 18 at Cross Church-Pinnacle Hills in Rogers. The program helps people during this difficult holiday season. For information, contact Linda Millon, facilitator, at 479-271-7799.

GriefShare Support Group at the Bella Vista Lutheran Church meets from 2-4 p.m. on every Tuesday. The 13-week program is coming to a close, but another one will begin in April. For more information, contact the church at 479-855-0272.

Across the village, an additional GriefShare support group just began Nov. 15. The 13-week session will take place from 2-4 p.m. on Mondays at the Highlands Methodist Church, 371 Glasgow Road. For information, contact the church at 479-855-2277.

Turkeys and Christmas trees can be reminders that the season isn't filled with joy, but pain.

Sadly, anyone who has lost a loved one can be dealing with a ton of grief this time of year.

"The holidays are harder," said Diane Burgess-Turner, who heads up a grief recovery group at the Bella Vista Lutheran Church.

As people begin decorating for the festive days to come, some are reminded that they will spend the holidays differently this year.

But there is hope on the horizon. "Mourning to Joy," a GriefShare program, is aimed at helping people move through grief and tackle sensitive topics for coping.

Burgess-Turner has experienced the loss of two husbands. She experienced her latest loss in September after her husband died in a tragic accident.

She now serves as the group's leader – and a participant.

"I'm making it," she said.

The 13-week session she heads up is concluding but another session will start in April.

Some people say they don't need additional help coping with loss. Burgess-Turner said perhaps those people feel they can rely on God to pull them through without joining a group.

Many people, however, find solace by coming together, sharing and learning some grief coping skills, she said.

The "Mourning to Joy" program is a faith-based program that involves sharing, a workbook and a video. It's aimed at helping participants once again move forward. "We don't want them to get stuck," she said.

The workbook is $15. If the participant simply cannot afford that, the church will pay for the workbook, she added.

Anyone is welcome and church membership is not required.

Topics include relationships, challenges, being stuck in grief, experiencing nightmares, heaven and discovering one's purpose.

Sharing information also helps validate participants' feelings.

Women predominantly find their way to the group and are willing to share. However, both men and women who join feel validated when they hear other people's stories and know they are not alone in experiencing a variety of feelings.

Those who have God in their lives feel that they always have someone to talk to, and that He will always be there for them, she added.

Participants in the program find themselves growing and learning. That is the ultimate goal.

"It's a great program," she said. "I would recommend it for anyone."

For more information, visit www.griefshare.org.