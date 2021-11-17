'Fire Fly' art installation lighting held

The "Fire Fly" art installation lighting at the Bella Vista Public Library was held Nov. 10 with art supporters present.

Six whimsical, found-object metal sculptures that light up have been installed at the library. Patrons differed a bit over whether to call them fireflies or lightning bugs.

Artist Tom Flynn of Rogers said he made the first one probably 18 years ago and has made little ones and big ones, including a large one installed at the Hillary Rodham Clinton Children's Library and Learning Center in Little Rock. He said the sculptures are all different from one another, and each one has a unique pattern on its wings and spot on its back.

He said he sculpts a lot of insects and flowers, and he purchased an entomology book that had a chart with information on different types of insects. Under "purpose," it said, the purpose of the lightning bug was "to bring wonder into the world."

"That kind of stuck with me," he said.

He added, "Being a found-object artist is real close to being a hoarder." He said he recently moved into a smaller home with a larger shop thinking he would never fill it up, and he has already done so.

Demara Titzer, president of the Bella Vista Arts Council, said, "This is the first time we've had an opportunity for the community to participate in donating for public art, and it was successful."

Titzer is a gold sponsor for the installation.

Dr. Douglas Carmical, a dentist in Bella Vista, is a silver sponsor. He said, "I just thought it was a really cool idea and wanted to help. Lightning bugs are beautiful, so I'm glad I was able to contribute a little bit."

Also present was Terry Wilson, a former board member of the arts council who was primarily responsible for securing Bella Vista's first major public art, the Marilyn statue by Larry Pogue that the artist donated.

"I just love them," he said of the fireflies. "Being chosen by (Mayor) Peter Christie to be on the Bella Vista Arts Council was a tremendous honor, and I enjoyed my time there," he continued, saying he served on the arts council in its infancy and has enjoyed watching Bella Vista grow artistically.

He was an art major in college and gives tours at Crystal Bridges, he said.

Titzer said the arts council will partner with the library to present a program put together by an entomologist for families about fireflies and other insects.

Library Director Suzanne Adams said, "I love sculptures, so I was instantly attracted to this. I like things that are found. I want the library to be a destination. When they approached me about this I was very excited."

Titzer said the lights from the sculptures can been seen from Highway 340 when approaching the library and will become more visible as the trees lose their leaves. She also noted Phat Tire, which will open soon in Bella Vista, is a silver sponsor for the installation.

Christie addressed those who were gathered. He said, "We've been working on outside art for quite a while. It's a delight. I really like the way Tom installed them."

He alluded to the Marilyn statue that the city already has and thanked people for their hard work. He congratulated the arts council.

"That's not the end. We're hoping there's going to be more," he said.

He then introduced Flynn to the gathering. Flynn commented he used to be a monk in a monastery and during that time he learned that spiritual progress is one step forward and then you stumble two back, and "That's OK because you were going the wrong way anyway."

"Art installations are kind of that way," he said. "Thank you, and I'm honored to be here."