Degge cleans headstones in cemeteries around county

Bill Degge of Rogers provides an interesting service to the community. As of mid October, he has cleaned more than 5,500 headstones in cemeteries in Benton County, including 113 at the Dug Hill Cemetery in Bella Vista.

He is retired and, for the past five or six years, has been spending his spare time going from cemetery to cemetery following a specific procedure for cleaning headstones. It all began because he belongs to the Sons of the Confederate Veterans, and he thought he would honor some Confederate veterans by cleaning their stones. It turned out they weren't marked by anything special, and he spent all day looking for them. When the Benton County Cemetery Preservation Group found out what he was doing, they offered to pay for his D/2 if he would clean all the stones. D/2 is a chemical that removes moss and lichen from monuments. It costs about $40 per gallon, he said.

He said he looked up online how to clean the stones and learned the steps from a national cemetery preservation group. He learned that even soap will have a chemical reaction with the stones, and so the only things that should be used on them is water and D/2.

To clean a monument, first, he sprays one down with water to soften the moss and lichen. Then he uses a plastic scraper to loosen the moss and lichen, which are also called biologicals. Next he uses a bristle brush.

"The moss grows in the letters pretty bad, and it takes that out," he said.

He follows that up with a softer brush and then sprays it down with water again. The transformation at that point is noticeable. After the stone is dry, he applies the D/2. Then when it rains, the D/2 will get washed away, and the headstone will look almost new again.

"It puts a smile on my face and gives me something to do with my time," he said.

He added, "For the sake of future generations it's a good thing so they can also read the stones," commenting that, "When people get an empty nest, they get interested in their genealogy."

While he is a member of the Sons of the Confederate Veterans, he cleans the Union headstones too, he said.

It is rare for anyone to ask him what he is doing, although, at the Springtown Cemetery, the caretaker saw him and thought he was putting chalk on a stone, which could make it easier to read but is not good for the stone, Degge said. When the caretaker learned what he was actually doing, he offered him $60 for the Benton County Preservation Group, he said.