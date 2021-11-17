Cottage owner was college president

Back in 1924, the Bella Vista Summer Resort was a very popular destination. The Linebargers were proud of attracting wealthy and well known citizens from several states to Bella Vista. One such man, Henry E. Stout, and his wife, Genelle, bought lots on the south side of Suits Us Drive just west of what is now Highway 71 in 1924, and had the Linebargers build a cottage for them. From 1919 to 1931, Dr. Stout was president of the Texas Woman's College, founded in 1914 (which later became Texas Wesleyan University in 1935). He returned to that campus in 1942 and taught religion there until he retired in 1950. He died in 1951 at the age of 78. His wife, Genelle, lived to be 93. She died in 1969. The June 3, 1927, issue of the Linebargers' newspaper, the Bella Vista Breezes, ran this article about the Stouts:

"Noted Texas Educator to Spend Vacation Here

They, that is Dr. and Mrs. Henry E. Stout of Ft. Worth, Texas, just couldn't hardly wait for school to close Tuesday, so anxious were they to get back to their summer home in Bella Vista.

Moreover, Mrs. Stout tells us that they had their car all packed and ready to go Tuesday, and bright and early Wednesday morning were on their way. The following night they were domiciled in their mountain cottage that will be their home for the next three months.

Seriously speaking, Dr. Stout is one of the South's most noted educators, being president of the Texas Woman's College at Ft. Worth. The college has an enrollment of 600 young women and this is Dr. Stout's ninth year as president.

He is a Missourian by birth, being born in Carroll County in 1873. He was ordained a Methodist minister and preached for several years. He accepted the presidency of Howard-Payne college at Fayette (MO), a position he held for 13 years, resigning to become president of Texas Woman's College."

