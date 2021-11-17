City Council makes quick work of light agenda

It took the Bella Vista City Council just under 20 minutes to dispatch its light November agenda and, when all was said and done, one ordinance had been tabled and another given its first reading while three resolutions sailed through via unanimous votes Monday night at the District Court Building.

The first ordinance on the agenda was one requiring a license for the operation of a business in the city, including short-term rentals and home-based businesses. The much-discussed ordinance was up for its second of three readings but, instead, was tabled indefinitely by council member Jerry Snow, who originally proposed the item.

"I move that this ordinance be (tabled) indefinitely," said Snow, who mentioned during the council's Nov. 8 work session that he would offer such a motion. "I had a meeting with a couple of ladies from the Business Association -- absolutely brutal negotiators -- and they convinced me that this was a timing issue, that this ordinance should not have been introduced at the time that it was and they have agreed to come back after the first of the year and get with me and help draft it in a more acceptable form."

The other ordinance, which was being heard in its first reading, was for the approval of the vacation of a drainage and utility easement at 2 Riordan Road pursuant to section 107-37 of the Bella Vista city code upon conditions.

Two readings on the ordinance were being requested by staff to provide extra time to get a proper legal description and to amend the description.

The applicant, Crafton Tull, is asking to abandon (the current area) and establish a new drainage easement for the connecting of Phat Tire and Casey's properties.

"There is a utility and drainage easement on Casey's property. There is a utility and drainage easement on the Phat Tire property," Barry Williams, representing Crafton Tull, told the council. "The sum total of the widths on both of those is 17 and a half feet, however, the easement doesn't exactly fall on top of an existing pipe. So we've gone through the process of coordinating with utilities to make sure there's nothing going on there that needs to be addressed or moved."

Williams explained that the easement was divided between the city of Bella Vista and Cooper Communities.

"The easement on the Phat Tire site was dedicated 50 years ago when Cooper was doing all the development in the area, so we have contacted their attorney to work with them on the easement on the Phat Tire site," he said. "Casey's is in agreement that we can get rid of the agreement on Casey's site and, as we were going through the process, planning staff and engineering staff have requested that we place an easement on top of the actual pipe that's in the area. So what we have is an existing 24-inch pipe, a reinforced concrete pipe and, after talking with one of our senior engineers at the office, it's probably a pipe that was installed when Casey's was built, so it's not very old. We want to get a 15-foot drainage easement on that and abandon the two other easements that were in our initial package. One will be coming through city council and the other will obviously be the one we work with Cooper on."

The council then turned its attention to a pair of resolutions regarding two mayoral appointments to the Bella Vista Board of Construction Appeals. Mayor Peter Christie has appointed Tim Hull to Position 2 and Gary Young to Position 3 with both terms ending Jan. 1, 2024.

"Mr. Hall is a local licensed plumber and I'm sure will bring a lot of value to that position," said Christie. "Mr. Young has been on this board for many, many years and I'm absolutely delighted that he has agreed to come back."

Both resolutions passed by 6-0 votes, as did the final resolution of the night, a resolution establishing salaries for the mayor, city council members and the city clerk.

Christie closed the session by reminding the council its next work session is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 6, at 5:30 p.m., and the next regular meeting on Monday, Dec. 13, at 6:30 p.m. The Planning Commission is scheduled for a work session on Thursday, Dec. 2, at 4:30 p.m., and a regular meeting on Monday, Dec. 13, at 4:30 p.m. The next meeting of the Board of Construction Appeals will be on Friday, Dec. 10, if necessary. All meetings will be held at the District Court Building.