Circle of Life celebrates November as National Hospice Month

SPRINGDALE – Throughout the month of November, Circle of Life will join organizations across the nation hosting community activities in recognition of National Hospice Month.

For more than 40 years, hospice has helped provide comfort and dignity to millions of people, allowing them to spend their final months wherever they call home, surrounded by their loved ones. Hospices ensure that pain management, therapies and treatments all support a plan of care that is centered on the person's goals. Hospice care also provides emotional support and advice to help family members become confident caregivers and adjust to the future with grief support for up to a year.

"It is essential that people understand that hospice care is not giving up, it is not the abandonment of care and it is not reserved for the imminently dying," said Edo Banach, president and CEO of the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization. "Hospice is a successful model of person-centered care that brings hope, dignity and compassion when they are most needed."

In 2018, 1.61 million Medicare beneficiaries received care from hospices in this country, reports NHPCO. Hospice is unique in that it offers an interdisciplinary team approach to treatment. Caring for the whole person allows the team to address each patient's unique needs and challenges.

"Someone asked why I spend time volunteering for hospice. It's because hospice was there for my family at a difficult time in our lives, and because hospice staff provide the best care possible when you need it most. And I want to help other families get that same level of care," stated a volunteer recently.

More information about hospice and advance care planning is available from Circle of Life Hospice by visiting the website www.nwacircleoflife.com.

Circle of Life is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization providing compassionate end-of-life care to residents of Washington, Benton, Carroll and Madison counties.

About Circle of Life:

Circle of Life is committed to compassionate end-of-life care for a person's body, mind, spirit and family when there is no longer a cure. Care teams of physicians, nurses, aides, social workers, chaplains and volunteers provide care in our patient's home, in assisted living facilities or at our hospice homes.

Circle of Life is the largest nonprofit hospice provider in Northwest Arkansas serving Benton, Carroll, Madison & Washington Counties. Circle of Life is fully accredited and certified by Arkansas Department of Health and Medicare. Circle of Life provides acute symptom and pain management in two free-standing inpatient hospice homes located at 901 Jones Road in Springdale and 1201 NE Legacy Parkway in Bentonville.

Circle of Life is committed to providing bereavement support to the Northwest Arkansas community at no charge. We operate two Grief Centers housed in our inpatient hospice homes. Grief Center programs include support groups, grief classes, children's workshops and workplace and school grief services.