Cards and Games

Monday (Second) St. Bernard Pinochle

Winners Nov. 8 were: Couples -- first, Ginny Swinney and Chuck Seeley; second, Dick and Nancy Sherbondy; third, Darlene Kuta and Nancy Veach; fourth, Frank and Christel Krug. Honorable mention: Nelda Tommer and Bill Schernikau

Individuals -- first, Ernie Olsen; second, Fran Parrish; third, Sharon Johnson. Honorable mention: Stan Neukircher

This double-deck pinochle club is played on the second Monday of each month in the parish hall of St. Bernard Catholic Church. Doors open at 6 p.m. and play begins at 6:30 p.m. Please bring a snack for all to enjoy. Call Fran Olsen-Parrish at 479-855-1932 for further details.

Tuesday and Thursday Duplicate Bridge

Winners Nov. 2 were: North-South -- Raymond Lynch and Pauline Longstaff; East-West -- Renee Charpie and Robert Gromatka

Winners Nov. 4 were: North-South -- Becky Mincke and Diane Warren; East-West -- Raymond Lynch and Pauline Longstaff

Winners Nov. 9 were: North-South -- Raymond Lynch and Pauline Longstaff; East-West -- Myra and Jim Dennis

Winnders Nov. 11 were: North-South -- Raymond Lunch and Pauline Longstaff; East-West -- Len Fettig and Laura Batey

Bella Vista Duplicate Bridge Club plays at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday at Riordan Hall. All are welcome.

Tuesday Night Couples Cribbage

Winners Nov. 9 were: first -- Ginny Swinney and Julie Kahl; second -- Karin Fowler and Jack McClellan; third -- Chris and Chris King; fourth -- Al Akey and Cheryl Cardin. Honorable mention -- Chuck and Dottie Seeley

The Couples Cribbage group plays each Tuesday night at 5 p.m. at Riordan Hall. New players are always welcome. Questions, please call 479-268-6036.

Tuesday Potluck 'n Games

Winners Nov. 9 for 3-13: Table 1 -- first, Kathy Ayres; second, Herb Ayres. Table 2 -- first, Marge Shafer, second, Art Hamilton. This group meets at 5 p.m. every Tuesday at Riordan Hall for potluck and games.

Wednesday Mexican Train Dominoes

Winners Nov. 11 were: first, Chuck Seeley; second, Linda Ervin.

Thursday St. Bernard Games & Goodies

Fun and treats playing all sorts of games are available from 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. every second Thursday at St. Bernard Parish Hall, off Lancashire, east of Highlands Crossing. There is Crazy Canasta, Texas, Samba, Bridge or bring a favorite. Singles, doubles and full tables, experienced players and those who want to learn a new game (instructors can be arranged) are all welcome. Cards and score sheets for many games are available. If new to the area and looking for some card-playing friends, this is the place to be. Tables and beverages are provided. Snacks are welcome to bring to share with the group. Admission is $1 per person; proceeds are distributed to local charities. Call Linda Hoppers at 479-616-0268 for more information.

Thursday Walk-In Bridge

Winners Nov. 4 were: first, John Young; second, Anita Ebert; third, Mildred Vennerbreck.

All are welcome to play at 10 a.m. every Thursday at Papa Mikes.

Thursday Night Pinochle (Discontinued)

Winners Nov. 4 were: First -- Ginny Swinney; second -- Kirk Greenawalt

Due to insufficient participation, the Thursday night pinochle has now been discontinued.

Friday Men's Pinochle

Winners Nov. 5 were: Table 1 -- first, Dan Bloomer; second, Stan Neukircher. Table 2 -- first, George Fellers; second, Bob Crawford. High Score: George Fellers

The Friday Men's Pinochle group (single-deck) takes place at Riordan Hall, with play starting at 12:30 p.m. Please contact Kirk Greenawalt at 479-855-4991 for details.

Saturday Concordia Bocce Ball

Winners Nov. 6 were: Blue Team (Wins) -- Zona Dahl, Joyce Hansen, Kay Craig, Chuck Hurl, Bill Armstrong and Ron Madsen,

Red Team -- Marge Shafer, Marie Ryan, Laura Wiesterman, Art Hamilton, Sam Brehm and Jerry Vnuck.