Butterball matching local frozen turkey donations

On Friday, 40/29 (KHBS/KHOG) and The Arkansas CW encourage Northwest Arkansas residents to help feed neighbors in need by donating to the 9th Annual Turkey Drive.

Turkey drive partners will join 40/29 and The Arkansas CW in collecting uncooked turkeys from 6 a.m.-6 p.m. at area Walmart Super Centers and Walmart Neighborhood Markets.

Northwest Arkansas drop-off locations include:

• Rogers -- Walmart Super Center, 4208 Pleasant Crossing Blvd.

• Springdale -- 4870 Elm Springs Road

For your safety and convenience, the online donation site is also an option and will be available on the day of the turkey drive through websites 4029tv.com and arcwcrew.com. Those donating will be able to purchase and donate gift cards to help the food bank partners provide holiday meals.

Butterball will match every Butterball turkey donated up to a total of 1,000. Knorr will donate 10,000 bags of Knorr sides to supplement holiday meals for the hungry in the viewing area.

"Our stations are honored to help fight hunger, especially during the holidays," said 40/29 and The Arkansas CW President and General Manager Bruce Barkley. "Our Turkey Drive partners are extremely generous to help with the collection and distribution of donations."

The turkey drive, sponsored by 40/29 and The Arkansas CW, is a community outreach initiative developed with the support of Walmart, The River Valley Regional Food Bank, The Northwest Arkansas Food Bank, their agencies, food pantries and supported by Butterball and Knorr.