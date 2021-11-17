Bella Vista Police Reports

Monday, Nov. 1

8:43 a.m. Police received a report at Just Petaling Flower and Gift Shop that the catalytic converters were stolen off the work van.

1:43 p.m. Police received a report at Becket and Chelsea that a man in a white SUV stole a leaf blower from a trailer that was parked at the location.

Tuesday, Nov. 2

3:33 p.m. Police received a report on Highway 71 near Sonic that a man in a U-Haul was yelling out his window and swerving all over the road.

Wednesday, Nov. 3

7:15 p.m. Police received a report at Highway 71 and Wellington that there was a red ladder in the middle of the lanes.

Thursday, Nov. 4

9:28 a.m. Police received a report on Winfield Lane that a dump truck with a loud muffler was speeding up and down Primrose Lane.

8:02 p.m. Police arrested Stephen Michael Roper, 43, in connection with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop at Highway 340 East and Woodbridge.

10:15 p.m. Police arrested Taryn Gomez, 46, in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance during a traffic stop at Casey's on Riordan.

Friday, Nov. 5

11:56 a.m. Police received a report at Goodwill that someone's car was stolen from the Goodwill parking lot. Police told the reporting person that the car had been repossessed.

Saturday, Nov. 6

9:19 a.m. Police received a report on Fowey Lane that someone came home from the grocery store and heard something in their home when no one should be there. Police checked the entire home and found a robot vacuum running in the back bedroom.

4:13 p.m. Police received a report on Mayfair Drive of a single shot fired. Neighbors reported seeing a firework.

Sunday, Nov. 7

10:01 a.m. Police received a report on Dogwood Drive that a car was parked on upper Dogwood Drive for two days blocking the road. Police investigated and found the car was not blocking the roadway and there was plenty of room for emergency vehicles to get through.

10:09 a.m. Police received a report on Taransay Circle that a couple of dogs were barking for two hours.