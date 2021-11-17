Bella Vista -- Keeping you updated

P.E.O. Chapter BR Holiday Mailbox Greens

Handcrafted arrangements of fresh greens and berries for holiday mailboxes or door swags are being sold now. Bring cheer to your neighborhood and/or gift your friends and favorite businesses. Proceeds of the sale will make a difference in women's lives through P.E.O.'s philanthropic projects that provide higher education assistance. The cost of $15 includes delivery and installation in Bella Vista. Deadline for orders is Tuesday, Nov. 19, and delivery is Wednesday and Thursday, Dec. 1-2. To place your order, contact [email protected] or call/text 805-844-8437.

Dec. 7 Patriotic Event

Local Veterans are holding a patriotic event to commemorate Dec. 7, 1941, at Riordan Hall in Bella Vista on Tuesday, Dec. 7. Event entertainers will include the Bella Vista Sophisticated Ladies Dance Group, Perfect Harmony Barbershop Chorus and the NWA Jazz and More Orchestra. Doors open at 5 p.m.; entertainment begins at 5:30 p.m. with an expected duration of approximately two hours.

Bella Vista Community Band

All are welcome to the Bella Vista Community Concert Band concert scheduled for 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, at Bella Vista Community Church. Call Shari Ogburn at 918-688-3582 for additional information.

Bella Vista Historical Museum

The museum is normally open Thursday through Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. However, it will be open extra hours on Friday and Saturday of Thanksgiving weekend, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and closed on Thanksgiving Day itself. Always free admission. Local residents are welcome to bring in their holiday visitors and check out all the historical exhibits as well as the museum gift shop which has a variety of merchandise and souvenirs perfect for holiday gift giving. The museum is located near the corner of Highway 71 and Kingsland in Bella Vista. Information: 479-855-2335 or www.bellavistamuseum.org.

City of Bella Vista

The city of Bella Vista offices will be closed Thursday and Friday, Nov. 25 and 26, for Thanksgiving

Bella Vista Library

The Bella Vista Library will be closed Thursday and Friday, Nov. 25 and 26, for Thanksgiving.

The libary is open Monday-Thursday 9 a.m.-7 p.m.; Friday 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; and Saturday 10 a.m.-4 p.m. The library is closed on Sundays.

For information about programs offered by the library call 479-855-1753 or visit http://bvpl.org/.

Bella Vista Property Owners Association (POA)

Loch Lomond drawdown set -- A drawdown at Loch Lomond in Bella Vista will begin Nov. 24. The lake is forecast to fall three inches per day and four feet overall. Barring heavy rain, the drawdown should be complete by Dec. 10. The lower water level allows the lakes department to do maintenance on the spillway and boat ramps and for lakefront property owners to maintain seawalls and docks.

Welcome Meet and Greet for New Residents -- Dec. 18

On Saturday Dec. 18, new residents are invited to attend a Welcome Meet and Greet at the Bella Vista Country Club (98 Clubhouse Dr). There will be an informal gathering at 9:30 a.m. for anyone who wants to come early to meet other attendees. The meeting will start at 10 a.m. and end at approximately 11:30 a.m. New homeowners and renters in the past 9-12 months are invited to join the meeting. This will be an opportunity to introduce yourselves and meet other new residents of Bella Vista and learn about the amenities. If interested in attending, please contact Debbie Sorensen at [email protected] who will contact you with details.

Surrounding Area

Holidaze

The holidays are twice as nice this year with the expansion of Holidaze to two locations, Walton Arts Center and Block Avenue.

"We love the fact that a pop-up changes location each time, but also have a crush on the space and staff of Walton Arts Center. We're excited to see how much cheer and festivity we can host with two locations," Hannah Withers said.

The successful holiday-themed pop-up bar created by Hannah Withers and Ben Gitchel of Maxine's Tap Room along with Richard Gathright and Cjay Crespo, is creating a new 21 and up Holidaze at 101 N. Block Avenue in the former Ozark Cleaners. Walton Arts Center's Joy Pratt Markham Gallery, Sudduth Garden Room and Bradberry Amphitheater and Rose Garden will again host an indoor/outdoor Holidaze for all ages.

"It's great to return to Walton Arts Center, but we are also excited to pop up in a brand-new location, on a street that is very dear to us. We've got programming, refreshments, and playlists for everyone on Santa's list this year: whether they've been naughty or nice."

Each location will be a unique experience with different cocktail menus. Some of the most popular elements from last year's Holidaze will be back at Walton Arts Center including the domes, fire-pits, Letters to Santa and the annual Nog-Off.

New this year for Holidaze at Walton Arts Center will be a night for photos with Santa and Elf's Workshops where children can make and take crafts. Events at Holidaze on Block will include a burlesque show and live music. Dates, times and details for all events will be available soon.

Both Holidaze locations will open on Friday, Nov. 19, and in addition to open seating, both offer to-go drinks in accordance with Fayetteville's Outdoor Refreshment Area. Grab a drink and take a walk to the square for Lights of the Ozarks or come in and experience a vintage holiday wonderland.

Holidaze at Walton Arts Center will be open 5-11 p.m. daily through Dec. 23, closing only on Nov. 25 for Thanksgiving Day. Parties of 15 or more can email [email protected] for information on booking. Proceeds support Walton Arts Center's education programming. For more details visit waltonartscenter.org.

Holidaze on Block will be open 5 p.m.-2 a.m. daily through New Year's Eve. Parties of 15 or more can email [email protected] for information on booking. Proceeds support Washington Country Children's Safety Center, Fayetteville Independent Restaurant Alliance and NWA Equality. Follow Holidaze on social media for details about activities at the Block Street popup.