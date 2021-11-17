Bella Vista church news

Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church

There will be a special Thanksgiving Service at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24.

Sunday service is from 9:30-10:30 a.m. After a coffee/social gathering there is a bible study from 10:45 to 11:15 a.m. Choir practice is on Wednesday afternoon at 4:30 p.m. The church is located at 14070 Arkansas Highway 279, Hiwasse (Bella Vista). The facility is ADA accessible. As a conservative church, God's Word is its standard for teaching and life. All ages are welcome. Further information is available at beautifulsaviorwels.org/index.html or by calling 479-876-2155.

This year the decorating of the church for advent begins on Saturday, Nov. 27, with the first day of advent being observed on Sunday, Nov. 28. Each week more of the church is decorated as we journey through the advent season. You are welcome to come and experience our journey.

Bella Vista Community Church

Join us for Thanksgiving Dinner at 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 25. Contact the office for more information by Nov. 22.

Upcoming Christmas Concerts in the BVCC Sanctuary:

Monday, Dec. 6 -- 5:30 p.m. Bentonville High School Chamber Orchestra

Saturday, Dec. 11 -- 3 p.m. Bella Vista Community Concert Band

Sunday, Dec. 12 -- 3 p.m. Bella Vista Men's Chorus

Bella Vista Community Church offers several Bible study opportunities for all to attend: Adult Bible Fellowship is Sunday 9-9:55 a.m. in McKay Hall; Men's Bible Fellowship is Monday 8-9:15 a.m. in the overflow area; Women's Bible Study is Thursday 9:30-11:30 a.m. and Tuesday 6-8 p.m. on the lower level; Community Life Groups with various times and days. Contact the church office for more information.

Bella Vista Community Church holds worship service at 10 a.m. Sundays. Visit bvcc.net for more information about the service and video sermons to stay connected from home. You may contact the church at 479-855-1126 (office hours are Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.) or by email at [email protected] The church is located at 75 E. Lancashire Blvd. in Bella Vista.

Highland Christian Church of Bella Vista (Disciples of Christ)

Highland Christian Church of Bella Vista holds Sunday school at 9 a.m. and a church service at 10:30 a.m. Contact the office at 479-855-2780 or visit HighlandChristianChurchBV.org for more information.

Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista

Those who love to knit or crochet are invited to join the Busy Hands group at 1 p.m. Fridays in the PCBV office lobby. Call the church office for more information at 479-855-2390.

In-person worship is at 10 a.m. Sundays. Due to the upsurge in covid cases locally, masks are strongly recommended for everyone whether vaccinated or not. Childcare is available. Watch the service live on the church website or Facebook page.

The church website at www.pcbv.org shares much information and the website is mobile-friendly.

Bella Vista Lutheran Church

There are two worship services on Sundays -- 8:30 a.m. traditional and 10:45 a.m. blended worship. Sunday school for all ages and adults is at 9:45 a.m. currently discussing "Connecting to Disconnected Adults", a time to reflect on relationships with your adult children or other adults that you want to see connect back to Jesus. Pastor Hass will lead "Christianity 202" with the opportunity to understand how BVL operates and learn about Luther's Small Catechism in relation to members. Visit the church website at www.bvlutheran.com for additional information.

Thanksgiving worship service is at 10 a.m. Nov. 25.

The Shepherd's Food Pantry is open every Friday from 10 a.m.-noon. This is "drive-through" pantry for the safety of our clients. The pantry will not be open Nov. 26.

Highlands Church (United Methodist)

In-person worship is held at 5:30 p.m. Saturday evening and Sunday mornings at 9:30 and 11:15 a.m. Communion is observed during all three services on the first weekend of every month. The Gathering Service streams live on Facebook (humcbv) every Sunday morning at 11:15 a.m. The Saturday service is uploaded to the website and Facebook on Sunday mornings for those preferring that option. For more information, visit the website humcbv.com or call the church office at 479-855-2277.

St. Bernard Catholic Church

Dance for Alzheimer's/Dementia (11 a.m.-noon) and Dance for Parkinson's (1:30-3 p.m.) every Tuesday at St. Bernard's Catholic Church, 1 Saint Bernard Lane, Bella Vista, in the Parish Hall -- $15/per person/class. Caregivers and family members are welcomed and encouraged to join the dance. Participants can dance seated if desired. A Zoom option is available. Contact Allyssa Riley by email at [email protected] or 479-381-7907 for more information. Please text or leave a message first.

First United Methodist Church of Bella Vista

Two weekly meetings of AA are hosted at the church on Monday and Saturday. Call or stop by the church for more information.

Traditional worship services are held Sunday at 9 a.m.; contemporary worship is at 11 a.m. Congregants are asked to wear a mask if not covid vaccinated. Sunday school classes for all ages are held at 10 a.m. with a nursery provided. Sunday morning worship service can also be found on AT&T U-Verse on channel 99 and on Cox Cable channel 222 at 11 a.m. on Sunday and Wednesday mornings. Services are also live-streamed on the website fumcbellavista.com.

Village Bible Church

Sunday school for all ages is at 9 a.m., with a worship service at 10:15 a.m. Worship in the sanctuary is mask-optional. The Oasis Center (video venue) is for those preferring a mask-required setting. There is an infant/toddler nursery available for children 3 years and younger. The 10:15 a.m. service is also streamed live on the Village Bible Church Facebook page, Vimeo.com/user42482704, and the church website, www.villagebibleefc.org, for those who prefer a virtual service.

The Oasis Food Pantry is open Wednesday from 10 a.m.-noon for drive-through pickup. Contact the church at 479-876-5764 for more information.