No headline

VETERANS POST

by Freddy Groves

Veterans Village: David Steps Up

I had to park on the street because the lot behind the coffee shop was completely full, with the older veterans relegated to the sidewalk. Sarge and David, the homeless veteran building contractor, were waving hands and instructing the truckers to carefully wedge three, not two this time, but three tiny-home wheel frames onto the lot. Inches mattered.

The land itself for the coming Veterans Village was a thing of beauty. Partially cleared but with plenty of trees still left, it was tucked into some acreage right at the edge of town. The first tiny home was to be delivered in three days, hauled over and hooked up to the underground electric. Town officials and inspectors were sure to be hovering.

David, responsible for Veterans Village, had opted not to grab one of the first tiny homes as his own. Instead, he'd stay in the attic dorm above the coffee shop for now, if that was all right with Sarge.

"Stay as long as you like," Sarge had said.

Sarge was actually glad to have him there. David had been a good influence on the dorm crew, especially the young veteran who still didn't have a job. He had gone on a number of interviews, none of them successful. The problem, as David discovered late one night in the dorm, was that the veteran couldn't read. He would stare at magazines and turn pages, but couldn't tell you what the words were. Say one thing to him, however, and he would remember it forever.

Which was why David hired him to work on the tiny homes as a yard helper. "I can rattle off a list of 20 things for him to do during the day, and they'll all be done perfectly," David told Sarge. "Darn shame he can't read. He could go far."

Hearing that, Sarge stepped into the coffee shop, shut the door and called his granddaughter. "Baby girl, this is Granddad," he said. "You ever teach anybody to read?"

STRANGE BUT TRUE

By Lucie Winborne

* "Scotch" used to be a synonym for "thrifty" or "frugal." When cellophane tape was first invented, it was marketed during the Great Depression as "Scotch tape" since it could extend the life of objects and save you money.

* A grizzly bear has enough bite strength to crush a bowling ball.

* There is a psychological state called "helper's high" in which the act of giving produces endorphins in the brain that provide a mild version of a morphine high.

* Table tennis balls can travel off the paddle at a speed of 105.6 mph.

* From 1932 to 1967, there was a casino called the "Bullpen" in a stone building on the grounds of the Nevada State prison in Carson City, where inmates could play blackjack, craps, poker and bet on sports.

* When Frito-Lay introduced a compostable bag for its Sun Chips brand in 2010, consumers noticed that its crinkling and crackling was significantly louder than previous bags -- testing, in fact, at 95 decibels, which is about as loud as a motorcycle! It was discontinued in 2011.

* Scientists estimate that the average person is more than five times as likely to die in a hypothetical human species extinction event as in a car crash.

* A man sued Warner Bros. -- and won -- after he was injured while fainting during a 1974 screening of "The Exorcist."

* The 700-year-old Starkenberger brewery in Tarrenz, Austria, has seven swimming pools filled with beer. The brewery, which is housed in an ancient castle, converted the old vats in the fermentation room to pools.

* A 19th-century costume designer invented the horned Viking helmet.

* In 1994, Chicago artist Dwight Kalb made a statue of singer Madonna from 180 pounds of ham.

* Chocolate milk was originally sold as medicine.

Thought for the Day: "A well-educated mind will always have more questions than answers." -- Helen Keller

CONTRACT BRIDGE

by Steve Becker

IT'S ALMOST LIKE PEEKING

East dealer.

Both sides vulnerable.

NORTH

[S] K 4 2

[H] 9 8 6 3

[D] 8 5 4 3

[C] 9 8

WEST

[S] A J 9 7 6

[H] 4

[D] J 7 6 2

[C] 7 5 2

EAST

[S] 8 3

[H] A K Q J 7 5 2

[D] Q 10 9

[C] 4

SOUTH

[S] Q 10 5

[H] 10

[D] A K

[C] A K Q J 10 6 3

The bidding:

East South West North

1 [H] Dble 1 [S] Pass

4 [H] 5 [C] Dble

Opening lead -- four of hearts.

During the bidding and play, the defenders can't help but give away vital information that can be used against them. All declarer needs to do is to draw the proper inferences from what he has learned.

Consider this deal where South winds up in five clubs doubled after the auction shown. East wins the heart lead and returns a heart, trumped by declarer with the ten as West discards a spade. South now has to devise a way to avoid losing two spade tricks.

Declarer already knows a great deal about the adverse hands. The play to the first two tricks showed that East started with seven hearts and West with one. Also, West must have the ace of spades for his double of five clubs.

However, West cannot have started with six spades because this would give East a singleton, and if East only had one spade, he would almost surely have returned it at trick two to obtain a ruff. West is therefore credited with four or five spades, most likely headed by the A-J. This leaves him with seven or eight minor-suit cards, probably divided 4-3 or 4-4.

Having gotten this far in his reasoning, declarer now puts his thoughts into action. He starts by cashing the A-K of diamonds, then leads a low club to the eight. A diamond is ruffed high, and another low club is led to the nine. South then ruffs dummy's last diamond and draws West's last trump.

The stage is set for the finale. West has four spades, declarer has three spades and a trump, and dummy has three spades and a heart.

South leads the spade queen, and West has no recourse. If he ducks, declarer continues with a spade toward the king. If instead West takes the queen with the ace, he must return a spade, and unless East started with the doubleton jack, South makes two tricks with the ten and king no matter which spade West returns.

