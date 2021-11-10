The Weekly Vista
Sign in
Replica edition News Community Obituaries Recreation Opinion Religion Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT

What is it revealed

by Terri OByrne | November 10, 2021 at 4:00 a.m.
Terri O&#x2019;Byrne/The Weekly Vista The reveal of last week&#x2019;s pictured item is the Bella Vista Ladder Truck 1 (or fire engine) and XXXXXXXXXXX was the first person to email the correct guess to the Weekly Vista. Look for another &#x201c;What is it?&#x201d; in next week&#x2019;s edition &#x2014; and another chance to have your name entered in a monthly gift card drawing.

Terri O'Byrne/The Weekly Vista The reveal of last week's pictured item is the Bella Vista Ladder Truck 1 (or fire engine) and Linda Lloyd was the first person to email the correct guess to the Weekly Vista. Look for another "What is it?" in next week's edition -- and another chance to have your name entered in a monthly gift card drawing.

Terri O'Byrne/The Weekly Vista The reveal of last week's pictured item is the Bella Vista Ladder Truck 1 (or fire engine) and Linda Lloyd was the first person to email the correct guess to the Weekly Vista. Look for another "What is it?" in next week's edition -- and another chance to have your name entered in a monthly gift card drawing.

Terri O'Byrne/The Weekly Vista The reveal of last week's pictured item is the Bella Vista Ladder Truck 1 (or fire engine) and Linda Lloyd was the first person to email the correct guess to the Weekly Vista. Look for another "What is it?" in next week's edition -- and another chance to have your name entered in a monthly gift card drawing.

By Terri O'Byrne

Print Headline: What is it revealed

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

ADVERTISEMENT